AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (3/12): Keller’s report on Omega celebrating International Title win, start of International Title Contender Tournament, MJF speaks, The Opps in action

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW DYNAMITE REPORT

MARCH 12, 2025

FRESNO, CALIF. AT SAVE MART CENTER

AIRED LIVE ON TBS & MAX

Commentators: Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, Taz

Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

Attendance: WrestleTix reports that 3,826 tickets had been distributed as of right before showtime, up from only 2,100 six days ago. The arena has a capacity of 18,000 spectators, but the wrestling stage cuts off some of that capacity.

JOIN US LIVE ON YOUTUBE TONIGHT FOR THE VIDEO-FORMAT OF OUR LIVE POST-SHOWS…

PWTorch editor Wade Keller and PWTorch’s Tej Narayanan to review AEW Dynamite LIVE tonight right after Dynamite. Join us and let us know your thoughts on Dynamite during the show.

Email our post-show at wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com with your comments and questions about Dynamite. We’ll read your emails live during the post-show.

Subscribe to all of our free podcasts by searching “wade keller” and “pwtorch” in your podcast app of choice including Spotify and Apple Podcasts and most other iOS and Android apps.

LIVE ON YOUTUBE RIGHT AFTER AEW DYNAMITE TONIGHT: CLICK HERE TO WATCH

[HOUR ONE]

-They opened with a shot of the arena and the crowd of nearly 4,000 as Excalibur introduced the show.

-Kenny Omega made his entrance, announced by Justin Roberts as the new International Champion. Pyro blasted as Omegta came out, wearing his title and smiling while slapping hands and signing an autograph. Excalibur said he is the Grand Slam Champion of AEW, having held the World Title, Trios Titles, Tag Titles, and now International Title. The announcers discussed his diverticulitis comeback.

When Omega entered the ring, fans chanted, “Kenny! Kenny!” He said this is all still wild to him because before 2025, he was just happy to say he was medically cleared. He said he is back with the support of someone he never thought he’d be able to call a friend, Will Ospreay. He said he’s not only back, but back with the International Title, stressing that it is a singles title rather than a tag title. He also thanked Konosuke Takeshita.

He said he liked Tony Khan’s idea to have a tournament so that whoever challenges him for the International Title is the best. He said he’ll be paying close attention to the tournament. He bid everyone adieu and left the ring.

-Excalibur reviewed the tournament brackets: Orange Cassidy vs. Hechicero, The Beast Mortos vs. a wildcard, Katsuyori Shibata vs. Ricochet (on Collision this Saturday), and Mark Briscoe vs. Mark Davis (also on Collision on Saturday). The winners of those matches will be part of a four-way (Cassidy vs. Ricochet vs. Briscoe vs. Mortos?) on Dynamite next Wednesday.

(Keller’s Analysis: How is that tournament going to decide the best challenger Omega could face? It seems almost inevitable that Ricochet wins, or the Wildcard coming up later. The rest are one or two levels below Omega’s status and easily big underdogs to beat him. Omega delivered a fine old-school babyface celebration promo.)

(1) THE OPPS (Samoa Joe & Hook & Shibata) vs. VINNY PACIFICO & ELI THESEUS & GABRIEL AEROS

Omega was still slapping hands with fans as The Opps walked out. They eyed Omega. The bell rang 9 minutes into the hour. Joe and Hook were in the match briefly before Shibata finished the match with a sleeper and a running PK.

WINNERS: The Opps in 2:00.

-A soundbite aired with Ricochet backstage speaking about facing Shibata on Collision. He said he didn’t want “that ugly-ass robe anyways.” He said the International Title belt would look even better on his waist. He said he knows everything about Shibata and what he’s capable of, so he’s giving him the option to forfeit before Saturday. He said it’s Ricochet’s time and then let out his high-pitched “uh-haaa!”

-A video recap aired of the Revolution PPV.

(Keller’s Analysis: This is so smart since only a slice of the Dynamite audience watches the PPVs, so they should be catching people up on what happened and also showing highlights that earn replay buys and a sense of regret for not ordering it live.)

-Excalibur said there will be a rematch next week between Jon Moxley and Adam Copeland, and then the winner will face Swerve Strickland at Dynamite on Apr. 6 in Philadelphia, Pa.

-An interviewer caught up with Swerve on Sunday night and asked him when he plans to challenge for the AEW World Title. He said Apr. 6. Copeland walked up to Strickland told him he didn’t lose earlier, so there’s a chance he’ll be facing him on Apr. 6. He said if he isn’t champion by then, and if Swerve beats Moxley, then he’ll be coming for him. Swerve said he understood. [c]

-A pre-recorded Moxley promo aired. He said it’s ironic that Copeland is saying he got lucky on Sunday since Copeland used to known as “the world’s greatest opportunist or something like that.” He said he should’ve defeated Copeland before Christian Cage even had a chance to tie his boots. He said Copeland kept coming at him despite being hurt. He said he had glassy eyes, was sucking wind, couldn’t turn his head to the site, had twitchy fingers, but he kept coming forward. He said he can admire what Copeland is made of. He said he’ll face Copeland in whatever kind of match he wants so he has no excuses. “Whatever you think looks cool on a poster, Copeland,” he said. He said he underestimated the depth of Copeland’s resolve and his toughness, resolve, and grit. He said there are many reasons he is the champion. He said one reason is he never makes the same mistake twice.

(Keller’s Analysis: Mox is back in his zone on the mic. His delivery has stayed great, but his content there was focused and built the match next week and also built up his opponent in a way that will serve the match itself and help Copeland after he loses to Mox next week.)

(2) HOLOGRAM (w/Harleycam) & POWERHOUSE HOBBS vs. DRALISTICO (w/The Beast Mortos) & “THE MACHINE” BRIAN CAGE

Schiavone commented on clips of the Dralistico vs. Hologram match on Collision with Mortos attacking Hologram afterward. The bell rang 24 minutes into the hour. Schiavone called it one of the best matches they’ve ever had on Collision. They hyped that “Timeless” Toni Storm would speak later on the show. At 2;00 Cage pressed Hologram, but Hologram escaped with a huracanrana which sent Cage out of the ring. Hologram dove at Cage, but Cage caught him mid-air at ringside and turned it into a vertical suplex. Cage then did bicep curls with Hologram before tossing him over his head back into the ring. They cut to a double-box break. [c/db]

Hobbs overpowered Dralistico and then called fro Cage to enter. They collided with multiple simultaneous clotheslines. Hobbs knocked Cage down first and then landed a powerslam for a two count at 8:00. Dralistico entered and hit Hobbs with some chops. Hobbs noo-sold them (I’m really over no-selling moves in this era.) Cage powerbombed Hologram into Hobbs in the corner when some chaos broke out. Cage suplexed Hobbs off the middle rope into the ring. Dralistico dove toward Hobbs and entirely missed. He went for the cover anyway, but then stood at one and yelled at Hobbs. Hobbs powerslammed Dralitico after a botched set-up.

Cage entered and gave Hobbs a discus clotehsline. Hologram kicked Cage on the ring apron. Hobbs slammed Cage on the ring apron. Hologram the leaped off the top rope and pushed off of Hobbs’s chest with is boots to flip onto Cage below. Back in the ring, Hobbs no-sold Dralistico’s chops again. He caught Dralistico mid-air and landed a spinebuster for the clean win.

WINNERS: Hobbs & Hologram in 11:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: Not the smoothest of matches, but it had some fun sequences too.)

-Mark Davis (in the least flattering hoodie ever) and Lance Archer walked out and joined Cage at ringside. They mouthed off to Hobbs.

-In a backstage interview after Revolution, Shelton Benjamin said he wants to know who’s ass is going to be next. MVP liked that they aren’t looking for a day off but are already looking forward to their next challenge. He said they are the baddest, but now they’re going to be the chillest. He told them to enjoy sun and have some fun and take the week off. Shelton said okay, except for the gym. MVP said his guys want to fight more and hurt people.

(Keller’s Analysis: I like that follow-up on the tag title win. They didn’t specify who they beat or anything, as they were pivoting to just focusing on their future and their status as dominant tag champs.)

-A video package aired on the Toni Storm-Mariah May saga.

-Storm made her way onto the stage. She said: “With stitches in my lips, staples in my head, and glass in my ass, I stand before you to tell you that this tramp is still the champ.” Fans chanted, “Toni! Toni!” She said this past Sunday at Revolution, it was her Hollywood ending and a chunk of her heart will be done forever, but looking at the belt, it was all worth it. She said it’s time for a new beginning. She said it’s her honor to be their AEW Women’s Champion. She said it’s the most talented locker room in all of professional wrestling. “We have so many world champions,” she said. She talked about the men’s World Title being in a briefcase. She said there are other champions and belt collectors. She said when you fight with her, it’s like visiting the zoo. “Because I bleed like a pig, I look like a giraffe, and I will eat you like a lion,” she said.

She said they will never hear her meow, “because I assure you I am no pussy.” She added: “Nobody one swings like Toni Storm, so ladies put your keys in the bowl and let’s get this orgy started. It will be messy and it will be sweaty, but it will always be timeless!” Her music played and she dropped the mic. Taz said he’s not just timeless, she’s also priceless. Megan Bayne then attacked Storm. “Talk about a killjoy,” said Taz. “Damn!” Schiavone noted she is undefeated in AEW. [c]

(3) THE BEAST MORTOS vs. “SPEEDBALL” MIKE BAILEY – International Title Contender Tournement

Mortos came out first. When Bailey made his entrance, Excalibur said they shouldn’t let that babyface fool you because he’s a fourth degree black belt in taekwondo. The bell rang 50 minutes into the hour. Excalibur said he’s called dozens of Bayley matches and has a history with Takeshita in his international travels. He threw a barrage of rapid-fire kicks at Morton and knocked him to the floor then struck a pose mid-ring. Fans chanted, “Speedball!” He flipped off the ring apron at Mortos, but Mortos moved, then Mortos knocked Bailey down. Mortos struck a pose in the ring, then went back after Bailey at ringside. A minute later, Bailey landed a running flip dive onto Mortos at ringside and they cut to a double-box break. [c/db]

Mortos took over during the break. Bailey made a comeback and then flipped off the middle rope onto Mortos at ringside. Fans chanted, “Holy shit!” Back in the ring, Bailey stayed on offense and landed a Liger bomb out of the corner for a two count. Bailey leaped off the top rope and went for a shooting star press, but Mortos moved. Bailey landed on his feet. Mortos hit a pop-up Samoan Drop for a two count.

They met on the top rope in the corner. Mortos leaped and press slammed Bailey to the mat and scored a near fall at 9:00. Bayley countered a series of powermoves into a roll-up for a near fall. Bayley then landed a spinning wheel kick to the head of Mortos for the win.

WINNER: Bayley in 11:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: Spirited and successful AEW debut for Bailey. He came across likeable, high-energy, earnest, athletic, resilient, and determined. The crowd was into him. Mortos was a good opponent, since he’s a power wrestler but also not only tall and also fully able to keep up with Bailey’s spots.)

[HOUR TWO]

-Renee Paquette asked Christian Cage, along with Nick Wayne, Kip Sabian, and Mother Wayne, why he chose to cash in when he did on Sunday. She refused to talk to her because she’s related to Jon Moxley. He told her to get the hell out of his sight. He turned and talked to the camera (showing Renee’s mic is just a prop) and said he intended for a one-on-one match against Moxley, not a three-way. He said he didn’t tap out or pass out. He said he was relegating his breathing and getting ready to take escape. Nick Wayne told Christian he is making excuses and he is lying to himself. He said the original plan could have made him AEW Champion. He said they all of them an explanation and an apology. He shoved Wayne. Mother Wayne stepped in and said, “Hey!” Christian said he an send her back to the midnight shift at the Waffle House. Christian then got in Nick’s face and asked how many world titles he won or how many world titles his biological father won. He said he could have ended up a loser like his father who died in front of his mother if not for him. He said told Nick he will become AEW Champion if it’s the last thing he does. He rpessed his nose against Nick’s and said the next time they have this conversation will be the last time. Mother Wayne consoled Nick who stared at Christian as Christian turned and walked away.

-Lexi Nair said she was standing outside the MJF locker room and heard commotion. She went inside. He punched a mirror and then turned and yelled at her to get out. She fled.

-MJF’s ring entrance took place.

Announced Matches & Other Notes

Kenny Omega to speak

MJF to speak

Orange Cassidy vs. Hechicero

The Beast Mortos vs. Mystery Wrestler