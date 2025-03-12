Tony Khan announces AEW International Championship Eliminator tournament

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Kenny Omega’s first challenger for the AEW International Championship will come from the winner of a new tournament announced by Tony Khan on social media.

Khan announced that four matches will take place this week on Dynamite and Collision in the first round of the AEW International Championship Eliminator tournament. The participants in the tournament are Orange Cassidy, Herchicero, The Beast Mortos, Ricochet, Katsuyori Shibtata, Mark Briscoe, Mark Davis, and a wildcard entrant. The first round matches will take place as follows:

Dynamite (March 12):

Orange Cassidy vs. Hechicero

The Beast Mortos vs. wildcard opponent

Collision (March 15):

Ricochet vs. Katsuyori Shibata

Mark Briscoe vs. Mark Davis

Dynamite (March 19):

First round match winners compete in a Four-way match to determine tournament winner

AEW Dynasty PPV (April 6):

Kenny Omega defends AEW International Championship vs. tournament winner