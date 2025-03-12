Tony Khan says any of the last four matches could have headlined AEW Revolution PPV

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Tony Khan, when asked at the AEW Revolution post-show media Q&A, why the Toni Storm vs. Mariah May match didn’t go on last, said he believes any of the last four matches could have headlined AEW’s Revolution PPV .

The Storm-May match was the third and presumably final chapter in their long-term feud. “I thought it was absolutely fantastic,” said Khan. “Both are main event quality wrestlers. With AEW Grand Slam Australia, I thought we put together a great show with great moments and for where we were going next, I thought it made a lot of sense and for where we had been I felt it was a fantastic main event.”

Khan defended the show ending with Swerve Strickland coming out and hitting a double stomp on Jon Moxley after taking off from his perch high in the stands. “I thought it was a great moment to Swerve to have that moment and have the crowd come back and do the ‘Whose House? Swerve’s House,” said Khan. “They didn’t know they would see him again. It was a big reaction and the crowd got behind Swerve at end, which is never a surprise. Start to finish, it was a great show.

“That would be a great main event and I also thought, in particular, there were a lot of matches that could have been the main event, including any of the last four. That’s why I called it a big closing four. Knowing that Swerve was waiting in the wings and he’s the number one contender, I had a feeling the crowd would get behind seeing Swerve at the end of the show.”