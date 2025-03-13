Nikki Bella teases a return to WWE, says she can become a world champion even at her age

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

On today’s “The Nikki & Brie Show” on SiriusXM, she said she could see herself back in WWE. She said:

I know at one point, I will be going back to WWE to do something, right? I don’t know when, I don’t know the story, but it’s going to happen, and watching that, it made me feel like what I did when I broke my neck. I had moments of like, “No, this isn’t going to be career ending, I’m going to come back,” and the thing is is I come back differently, but she also had a massive knee injury, but seeing how she overcame, especially that last match that they showed in the movie, it just made me feel so many things of, you know, her age, being a mom, the mental ability and I was like, “See, I can do this, and you could do it with anyone.” It’s mind over matter. Maybe you don’t look like who the world champion is, or maybe you’re not the age of this new person that everyone’s looking at, but that doesn’t mean what you can do and conquer and achieve is over because when it’s the mind, and you can push it in that way, you can conquer anything. You can become a world champion at this age if you want. Whatever the age may be. You may have less muscles than this person, but you still can become a world champion at any age. You know what I mean?