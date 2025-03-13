WWE NXT Ratings Report (3/11): Viewership and key demo data for Roadblock special with TNA wrestlers, plus year-ago comparisons, ten-week averages

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Tuesday night’s (3/11) episode of NXT on The CW broadcast network averaged 731.000 viewers, compared to 698,000 the prior week and the ,000 the week before that. The current ten-week rolling average is 770,000.

One year ago this week, NXT drew 588,000 viewers. The ten-week rolling average a year ago was 642,000.

Two years ago this week, NXT drew 590,000. Then ten-week rolling average was 605,000.

In the key 18-49 demo, it drew 0.15 rating, compared to 0.15 and 0.19 the prior two weeks. The ten-week rolling average is 0.19.

One year ago, it drew a a 0.16 rating with a ten-week rolling average of 0.18.

Two years ago, it drew a 0.15 rating with a ten-week rolling average of 0.14.

The 7-day viewership totals for recent episodes have been as follows:

2/25: 881,000

2/18: 762,000

2/11: 867,000

2/4: 850,000

The announced matches and segments were…

Oba Femi vs. Moose – NXT Championship match

Giulia vs. Stephanie Vaquer – NXT Women’s Championship vs. NXT Women’s North American Championship match

Jordynne Grace vs. Roxanne Perez

The Hardy Boyz vs. Fraxiom (Nathan Frazer & Axiom)- TNA World Tag Team Championship match

Ethan Page vs. Je’Von Evans – Street Fight

Jaida Parker to appear

WWE LFG Coaches to appear

