WWE NXT Ratings Report (3/11): Viewership and key demo data for Roadblock special with TNA wrestlers, plus year-ago comparisons, ten-week averages

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
Tuesday night’s (3/11) episode of NXT on The CW broadcast network averaged 731.000 viewers, compared to 698,000 the prior week and the ,000 the week before that. The current ten-week rolling average is 770,000.
One year ago this week, NXT drew 588,000 viewers. The ten-week rolling average a year ago was 642,000.
Two years ago this week, NXT drew 590,000. Then ten-week rolling average was 605,000.
ARTICLE CONTINUED BELOW…
Check out the latest episode of “PWT Talks NXT” with Kelly Wells and Nate Lindberg, part of the PWTorch Dailycast line-up: CLICK HERE to stream (or search “pwtorch” on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or any other iOS or Android app to subscribe free)
In the key 18-49 demo, it drew 0.15 rating, compared to 0.15 and 0.19 the prior two weeks. The ten-week rolling average is 0.19.
One year ago, it drew a a 0.16 rating with a ten-week rolling average of 0.18.
Two years ago, it drew a 0.15 rating with a ten-week rolling average of 0.14.
The 7-day viewership totals for recent episodes have been as follows:
- 2/25: 881,000
- 2/18: 762,000
- 2/11: 867,000
- 2/4: 850,000
The announced matches and segments were…
- Oba Femi vs. Moose – NXT Championship match
- Giulia vs. Stephanie Vaquer – NXT Women’s Championship vs. NXT Women’s North American Championship match
- Jordynne Grace vs. Roxanne Perez
- The Hardy Boyz vs. Fraxiom (Nathan Frazer & Axiom)- TNA World Tag Team Championship match
- Ethan Page vs. Je’Von Evans – Street Fight
- Jaida Parker to appear
- WWE LFG Coaches to appear
Check out our RATINGS HEADQUARTERS PAGE for more ratings reports.
(You can always reach PWTorch editor Wade Keller at kellerwade@gmail.com. You can also send live event results and news tips to pwtorch@gmail.com. Also, we’re always looking for volunteer contributors to help us round out of coverage of the pro wrestling scene.)
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.