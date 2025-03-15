VIP PODCAST 3/15 – VIP Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (3-16-2007) – Bruce Mitchell Audio Show w/Wade Keller: Donald Trump on Raw, Cena-Michaels dynamic, “Big Car” Ernie Ladd obit, Mr. Fuji HOF, more (136 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the March 16 & 17, 2007 episodes of the Bruce Mitchell Audio Show with host Wade Keller. They discussed these topics:
- The top Raw storylines headed WrestleMania including the performances of Donald Trump, Steve Austin, The Rock, and Mick Foley
- The John Cena and Shawn Michaels dynamic
- Where Edge, Ric Flair, and Carlito are fitting in
- A frank evaluation of Mr. Fuji’s induction into the WWE Hall of Fame
- The life and career of “Big Cat” Ernie Ladd
- Analysis of the Batitsa-Undertaker hype
- The WWE announcement of making all PPVs multi-brand PPVs
- Why that week’s Impact was a good wrestling show and improvement on previous episodes
- Bobby Lashley vs. Randy Orton on ECW
- More
