VIP PODCAST 3/15 – VIP Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (3-16-2007) – Bruce Mitchell Audio Show w/Wade Keller: Donald Trump on Raw, Cena-Michaels dynamic, “Big Car” Ernie Ladd obit, Mr. Fuji HOF, more (136 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the March 16 & 17, 2007 episodes of the Bruce Mitchell Audio Show with host Wade Keller. They discussed these topics:

The top Raw storylines headed WrestleMania including the performances of Donald Trump, Steve Austin, The Rock, and Mick Foley

The John Cena and Shawn Michaels dynamic

Where Edge, Ric Flair, and Carlito are fitting in

A frank evaluation of Mr. Fuji’s induction into the WWE Hall of Fame

The life and career of “Big Cat” Ernie Ladd

Analysis of the Batitsa-Undertaker hype

The WWE announcement of making all PPVs multi-brand PPVs

Why that week’s Impact was a good wrestling show and improvement on previous episodes

Bobby Lashley vs. Randy Orton on ECW

More

