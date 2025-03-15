WWE YOUTUBE VIDEO REVIEW: Is it worth your time to watch compilation of wildest and best cage match endings ever?

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

On the March 10, 2025 episode of Monday Night Raw, C.M. Punk took on Seth Rollins in a steel cage match. For months, there was bad blood between the two of them, so that type of match was called for. There was a lot of action and great wrestling, but the most memorable part of the match was the ending.

Roman Reigns, who had issues with both men, returned after weeks away. He pulled Rollins out of the cage, making him the winner. However, he attacked both Rollins and Punk when the match was over, establishing the fact that his feud with both of them is far from over.

The WWE YouTube channel uploaded a new WWE Playlist, this time featuring iconic moments from steel cage matches. Some of the best endings, invasions, and overall crazy moments are featured in this playlist, making it a must watch for multiple reasons.

This was a great video, showcasing how crazy steel cage matches can get at times. Whenever this type of match is happening, there’s guaranteed to be something insane going on either inside or outside the cage.

One of the highlights of this video was seeing Kane and the Undertaker entering through the ring, climbing through it and freaking everyone out. Unlike a regular match, the only way to get out is through the door, which is usually guarded by the opposing wrestler. Having creepy things happening in that environment is the perfect way to get that gimmick over.

However, I wanted to see Bobby Lashley diving through the steel cage in his match with Umaga. That was a great display of Lashley’s strength and his overall ability as a wrestler. Adding that to the playlist would’ve made it even better.

Overall, this was a nice video showing that anything can happen in a steel cage match, which is probably why people love them so much. From the cage getting destroyed to wrestlers interfering in multiple ways, there’s no telling how the match is going to play out.

What I enjoyed the most about the video was the variety of moments spotlighted during the many cage matches. Every one of them was unique, adding intrigue and unpredictability to the feuds that were taking place. It seems that wrestlers are getting more creative when it comes to handling the steel cage part of the match. This video definitely shows that sentiment to be true.

I really enjoyed all of the moments that were shown, but there was one that could’ve made the video better than it is. With many steel cage matches surely coming in the next couple of years, it’ll be interesting to see what new ways wrestlers use the cage to their advantage.