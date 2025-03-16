FREE PODCAST 3/16 – WKPWP Flagship from 10 Yrs Ago: Latest big angles for WrestleMania 31, merits of Sting’s odd vocal filter, Reigns believes in opinion, Taker-Bray, Lesnar/Heyman (120 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from ten years ago (3-17-2015), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by ProWrestling.net’s head honcho Jason Powell. They wondered what was the point of Seth Rollins’s ruse on Randy Orton, WWE making fans change out of costumes, Rey Mysterio to Lucha Underground, Roman Reigns’s response to family stories, IC Title hype, Hall of Fame for Larry Zbyszko, Kevin Nash, and more. Then, in the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, they discussed the previous night’s Raw, ratings drop, Reigns’s readiness to be top act, three hours hurting Raw, John Cena-Rusev hurt by announcers, YouTube affecting ratings, the Sting WWE Network teaser, and more.

