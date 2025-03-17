FREE PODCAST 3/17 – WKPWP 15 Yrs Ago Livecasts: Raw vs. Impact analysis, TNA making needless mistakes, WWE roster cuts, Rey-Punk angle, Michaels-Undertaker speculation, more with live callers (168 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back 15 years to two back-to-back episodes of the PWTorch Livecast from Mar. 15 and 16, 2010.

On the Mar. 15, 2010 episode, PWTorch editor Wade Keller and guest co-host Jason Powell of ProWrestling.net took calls for 60 minutes focused primarily on the Monday battle between Raw and Impact, plus thoughts on recently released WWE wrestlers potentially showing up in TNA, Shawn Michaels vs. Undertaker talk, TNA’s profitability, Tony Schiavone potentially returning, Impact giving away Jeff Hardy vs. A.J. Styles, the Rey Mysterio-C.M. Punk angle on Smackdown, and more. In the previously VIP-exclusive AfterShow, Keller and Powell answer email questions from listeners on TNA Impact’s replay rating and Bret Hart, Steve Austin, and Vince McMahon.

Then on the Mar. 16, 2010 episode, PWTorch editor Wade Keller and guest co-host Bruce Mitchell, PWTorch senior columnist, featured live callers talking mainly about TNA Impact last night. Most of the emotions were frustrations with the product TNA has presented the last two weeks and signs of lessons not learned. Calls also include talk about last night’s Raw, Money in the Bank, and more. In the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, Mitchell & Keller break down the quarter hour trends within Impact and see who the winners and big losers were.

KEY LINKS…

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO