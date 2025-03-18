NXT TV RESULTS (3/18): Wells’s live report on Trick Williams vs. Eddy Thorpe in an Underground match, Sol Ruca vs. Chelsea Green, Ricky Saints vs. Ridge Holland, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

NXT TV RESULTS

MARCH 18, 2025

ORLANDO, FLA. AT CAPITOL WRESTLING CENTER

LIVE ON CW NETWORK

REPORT BY KELLY WELLS, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

NXT Commentators:Vic Joseph, Booker T

Ring Announcer: Mike Rome

Backstage Correspondent(s): Sarah Schreiber

-Shots of Roadblock, including the promotional New York Rangers bits where the unlikely trio of Oba Femi, Stephanie Vaquer and Ethan Page were hanging out and doing some outreach. Undertaker’s appearance was also shown. Stephanie Vaquer’s big moment, winning both Women’s Championships, finished the segment. It’ll be interesting to see if there’s a tournament for the North American Championship or if Vaquer rolls with both for a while. Vaquer and Ricky Saints were shown arriving separately.

-Corey Graves wasn’t here, following his sub in for Pat McAfee last night.

(1) SOL RUCA (w/Zaria) vs. CHELSEA GREEN (c) (w/Piper Niven & Alba Fyre)

Niven and Fyre flanked Green in security gear. Ruca entered second for some reason, and she was on Zaria’s shoulders. Mike Rome handled formal introductions.

There were a lot of mat reversals early. They reset after a moment and Green took Ruca to a corner for some kicks. Green charged Ruca to the opposite corner and hit a headscissor takedown, but Ruca landed on her feet and hit a tilt-a-whirl slam. She surfed on Green and mocked the salute. Green missed a swing with Ruca on the apron and Piper tried to get involved. Ruca kicked back at her but the opening allowed Green to take control as the match went to split-screen. [c]

Ruca dropkicked Green to get back into it. They both sold for a moment, then got to their feet and exchanged punches and kicks. Green took down Ruca and covered for two. Rope run and Green threw one of her typically slow, lifeless punches and missed. Legdrop and a two for Green. There was a “USA” chant, so apparently we’re turning back the clock. Ruca hit a big DDT from the top and got two, but Fyre put Green’s foot on the rope. Zaria speared Fyre. Back inside, Ruca fought off the Unpretty Her once but couldn’t fight off a second effort.

WINNER: Chelsea Green at 9:48.

(Wells’s Analysis: Despite a sustained push and tons of reps, Green remains pretty bad in the ring, inversely proportionate to how well she plays her character. Ruca looked great, however, and will be a good underdog if that’s the way they go with her)

-Trick Williams and Je’Von Evans had a moment in the locker room. Evans tried to relate to Trick, who’s still in his dickweed phase and said Evans would never be champion like he was. Williams left, and Lexis King showed up and kept picking at Evans, who threw a stiff punch out of nowhere that left King on the floor, stung.

-Stephanie Vaquer walked through the back. [c]

-A promoted segment covered the D’Angelo Family. Stacks said Tony D should hang in the back during the match tonight because they need him 100% for his eventual rematch for the North American Championship. Tony praised him for thinking like an Underboss.

-Stephanie Vaquer entered in a leather jacket over street clothes, wearing the NXT Women’s Championship while carrying the North American Championship over her shoulder. She said she needs to be honest – this is difficult because English isn’t her first language…wrestling is. She said she had the opportunity to go anywhere, but she wanted to make history in the best women’s division on the planet. She said last week, she proved why she’s La Primera. There was a “La Primera” chant and she looked very pleased with it. She said she was waiting for the first woman to enter the ring and look her in the eyes and-

Jordynne Grace’s music played her to the ramp, and she was wearing a very girly pink and yellow shirt and skirt, against her usual type. She said she was about to face women on a different level. OUt of nowhere, Jaida Parker ran in and hit Hipnotic, leaving her laying. Parker hit the ring with the mic and said she was very proud of Stephanie, but she should bask in her glory and take her pictures and do her appearances, because it’s not gonna last too much longer. She said she’s standing ten toes down, looking her dead in the eyes. She said Jaida Parker will make her reap what she sowed. Vic and Booker put it over. [c]

(2) HANK WALKER & TANK LEDGER vs. JOSH BRIGGS & YOSHIKI INAMURA

Briggs and Inamura’s entrance was mostly not shown. Odd, since they have a lot more promise than Hank & Tank, who can be a fun undercard act, but I’m thinking Bushwhacker-level.

Action got going before the bell and two men spilled out. Briggs dominated Hank early with lariats and a chokeslam. He covered for one. Inamura tagged in Tank did as well, covering Inamura after a shoulderblock for two. Inamura took Tank to a corner for chops and forearms, but Tank hit some offense coming out of the corner. Inamura once again hit loud offense and got some good reactions. Everyone got involved and Hank & Tank tried to hit tandem tope suicidas but they got clocked in tandem instead.

Back inside, Tank fought from underneath until Inamura lifted him up for a spinning slam. Briggs tagged in and hit a big boot, and the meaty team (well, the meatier one of the meaty teams) double-teamed and Briggs covered for two. Briggs charged Tank hard to a corner and got in his face and said “You ain’t extreme,” playing off Hank & Tank’s meeting with the Hardy Boyz from a couple of weeks ago. Tank fired up enough to make a hot tag after a fairly short heat segment, and he dominated Briggs. He hit a bulldowg, and outside the ring, charged Inamura to the steps. He hit a Bossman Slam on Briggs and tagged Tank in. They pancaked him in the middle of the ring and covered for two. Both went up, but Inamura made the blind tag and after Briggs hit a lariat, Inamura hit his fantastic frog splash to finish.

WINNERS: Inamura and Briggs at 5:44.

(Wells’s Analysis: Tons of fun here as Hank & Tank are becoming beloved underdogs and Briggs & Inamura are probably on track to be tag champions before long, assuming Axiom & Nathan Frazer are ever going to lose them again.)

-The D’Angelo Family and the newly-named Culling faction (Shawn Spears, Niko Vance, Izzi Dame and Brooks Jensen) walked through the back ahead of the mixed six-person match, up next. [c]