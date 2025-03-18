FREE PODCAST 3/18 – WKPWP Tuesday Flagship (pt. 1 of 2): Keller & Heydorn dissect John Cena’s heel promo on Raw and what worked and what was missing, Cody’s response, more (90 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents part one of a two part Tuesday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host Zack Heydorn from Brass Ring Media and Sports Illustrated. They dissect John Cena’s heel promo from Raw yesterday and look at what worked and also what seemed to be missing and whether those aspects are likely to be addressed in the future, such as The Rock’s role in Cena’s turn. Also, thoughts on Cody Rhodes’s response and whether he struck the right tone given everything that happened.

