AEW FEUD TRACKER: Barber’s assessment of the Road to Dynasty including World Title picture, MJF-Hurt Syndicate, International Title Tournament, Megan Bayne, Mercedes-Starkz, Patriarchy

• Collision will split into two parts this week, airing on Saturday and Sunday after March Madness coverage ends each day.

INTRO

The road to Dynasty has officially begun. In fact, by the end of tonight’s show there could be up to three matches official for the show. Tonight’s Dynamite card is strong with a two title matches and a big four-way contendership match. So let’s look at how the layout of AEW has been reset.

World Title Picture

Latest Developments

With Swerve looming in the background as number one contender, a rematch between Mox and Copeland was announced while several other AEW stars made their championship aspirations known.

Analysis

A segment filmed after Revolution aired in which Swerve discussed being number one contender before running into Copeland who pointed out that he didn’t actually get pinned in the singles turned 3 way match with Mox and Christian so he wasn’t done with Moxley. Shortly thereafter it was announced that Mox will defend the AEW world title against Copeland in a street fight. Mox cut a promo in which he vowed to end things with Copeland for good.

On Collision Swerve was live and cut a passionate promo about being elite enough to be champion and winning the title for second time at the same event he made history at last year. Out of nowhere Swerve clubbed Nancy Kerrigan-style in the back of the knee with a crowbar by Mox.

This was all good stuff. The finish of Revolution certainly left the door open to a rematch between Mox and Copeland. The outcome isn’t likely to be much different though aside from a third party taking the loss. Copeland’s either getting pinned or choked out. Perhaps we see the return of the Mechanics or the debut of a new one. Either way Mox is taking the title into Dynasty against Swerve where the outcome is more in doubt.

Elsewhere on Dynamite Will Ospreay had a slightly meandering promo where he discussed his wife’s reaction to his Spanish fly off the top of the cage before turning his attention to the world title and declaring that he wanted to challenge for the title on the biggest stage possible, All In. He then essentially declared himself for the Owen Hart tournament. That promo was followed by a Jay White interview. White said that he hadn’t struck Copeland on purpose and that he had been in the trenches fighting Mox + the Mechanics for months so if anyone deserved a shot at the title after Swerve it’s him.

MJF and Hangman had a run-in backstage in which becoming the AEW champion was a central theme.

Having all of these top stars talking about the world title really made it feel important and it certainly appears that the field for the Owen will be loaded with all of these top guys plus Darby Allin in it.

Grade: N/A

International Title Eliminator Tournament

Latest Developments

An abbreviated tournament to determine Kenny Omega’s first challenger began on Dynamite, continued on Collision and will conclude tonight.

Analysis

Tony Khan announced this mini-tournament on social media prior to Dynamite. Kenny Omega opened the show talking about how special it felt for him to be holding singles gold again and then framed the International title as about facing the best talent from around the world. That was the intro for the tournament.

I think Kenny did a good job here. He kept things short but he was sincere. He also did a good job trying to reestablish the international aspect of the International title.

The first match of the tournament was The Beast Mortos vs the wildcard who turned out to be the debuting Speedball Mike Bailey. The two had a very good match. Speedball got to showcase his 4th degree black belt kicking ability, finishing Mortos off with a devastating spinning roundhouse kick to the head. The second tourney match was actually the main event, Orange Cassidy vs Hechicero. Watching Hechicero invent moves seemingly on the fly is always a blast but it seemed almost inevitable that OC would win and advance which he did with the Mousetrap.

Ricochet rebounded from his loss to Swerve at Revolution by defeating Shibata in pretty good match on Collision albeit with the aid of his feet on the ropes. In the battle of the Marks, Mark Davis defeated Mark Briscoe. That means Speedball, OC, Ricochet, and Mark Davis will compete in the four-way match tonight to determine Kenny’s challenger for Dynasty. Ricochet seems like the most likely candidate to win the match.

Grade: N/A

Rise of Megan Bayne

Latest Developments

Megan Bayne continued asserting her dominating presence in the women’s division attacking Toni Storm twice this week as well Kris Statlander and Willow Nightingale. She also defeated Thunder Rosa clean on Collision.

Analysis

Toni Storm cut a very fun promo putting a bow on her feud with Mariah May before warning the women’s division of what it means to face her. Toni dropped the mic and the promo was seemingly over except that’s when Megan showed up to punch her in the face. Later in the show Bayne hit the ring to attack Kris Statlander and Willow Nightingale after Stat had saved Willow from a post-match attack from Penelope Ford. After laying out both women with a double clothesline, she dropped Stat with Fate’s Descent F5.

Bayne and Rosa had altercation backstage at Collision that led to a match. It was more competitive than I expected but Bayne ended up winning with at Fate’s Descent on the ramp followed by one in the ring. Toni hit the ring afterwards to confront Bayne only to be dropped with Fate’s Descent at well.

Bayne has been getting a monster push since basically her arrival in AEW. She’s been presented as dominating presence. I likened her push to Brock Lesnar in 2002 as it seemed she was being groomed for the AEW women’s world title in short order from her debut. I anticipated she would challenge for and win the title at All In but it certainly seems like she’s being positioned to challenge Toni at Dynasty. If that happens, she has to win. I think it would undermine her push if she got all the way to challenging Toni only to lose. She’s not an underdog, she’s a dominant powerhouse and powerhouses typically win on the first try.

Grade: N/A

Mercedes Moné vs. Billie Starkz

Latest Developments

Mercedes offered Billie a title match on tonight’s Dynamite

Analysis

This is pretty straight to the point. Mercedes took note of the interest Billie took in her offered her a TBS title match for tonight. This feels like a classic case of an overconfident, arrogant champion underestimating a rookie and being pushed further than she expects as a result. I expect Mercedes to cheat to win this match out of desperation which then create the need for a rematch.

Grade: B

Trouble in Patriarchy Paradise

Latest Developments

Christian cut a completely delusional promo about his loss at Revolution before being cut off by Nick Wayne who called Christian on his bull. Christian then berated Wayne before walking off.

Analysis

Christian ran Renee off from the interview she was attempting to conduct with him and cut a promo backstage demanding that his contract be returned because he claimed told the referee that he was cashing it in for a one-on-one match against Adam Copeland (never mind that Copeland isn’t the world champion right?). He claimed that the bulldog choke was illegal and that he didn’t actually pass out. Nick Wayne interjected that he was making excuses, lying, and that if he’d stuck to the plan, he’d be world champion. He said Christian owed the Patriarchy an apology. Christian shoved Nick which prompted Mother Wayne to step in front of her son. Christian then went off on her basically telling her that he was going to send her back to the midnight shift at Waffle House if she spoke against him. She stepped out of the way and Christian backed Nick against the wall and berated him.

The Patriarchy have been limping along for awhile now. They lost a lot of steam during the prolonged feud with Hook and Christian having the contract case was more of a burden than a boon. The loss of that contract however, seems to be the spark that they needed to be interesting again. Christian was fantastic as a delusional heel refusing to accept the fact that he was choked out and his cash-in failed. Nick Wayne immediately calling him out was a nice touch.

Christian verbally lashing both Nick and his mother laid a nice foundation for Nick’s eventual face turn which I think will collide headfirst with Christian’s obsessive quest to become AEW champion. Nick needs to work on his facial expressions in the meantime because they were a little awkward.

Grade: N/A

MJF…in the Hurt Syndicate?

Latest Developments

MVP held court in the middle of the ring discussing his loss to Hangman and how he perceives the fans to be hypocrites before being interrupted by MVP who told him that he needed some new direction before offering him a Hurt Syndicate business card.

Analysis

MJF got mid ring and whined that he had Hangman beat but Hangman decided to cheap shot him and get a “fluke” win. He said everyone knows he’s better than Hangman and that the issue between them wasn’t over. That brought out MVP who came to the ring and recounted how he met MJF when both men were in MLW. He said he saw a lot of potential in MJF then, that MJF should be proud of his accomplishments but not of losing to Hangman. He said that MJF should be smashing stuff and hurting people instead of out in the ring complaining. He said MJF lost his edge, pointed out the success of the Hurt Syndicate and offered Max a business card. Max put the card in his jacket pocket and left.

This was interesting. MJF did what most people would expect him to do, which was kvetch about his loss to Hangman even though it was clean as a sheet. What was unexpected was MVP. I’m glad they established the history and mutual respect between the two. MVP telling MJF he lost his edge was the truth. It’s just weird coming from MVP. What was a stranger was the offer of the business card and entry into the Hurt Syndicate. The Hurt Syndicate are badass tweeners who will beat up anyone who steps to them. MJF is a pure heel. It just feels like a mismatch and a bad idea for both parties. Getting the Hurt Syndicate booed is an uphill battle and MJF doesn’t need to be getting cheered at all. It was thought-provoking idea but I definitely don’t think MJF needs to be alongside Bobby and Shelton.

Grade: N/A