VIP PODCAST 3/19 – VIP Vault – 18 Yrs Ago – Wade Keller Hotlines (Mid-January 2007): Will Undertaker break character for HOF speech, TNA and Raw reviews, ECW layoffs, Top 2006 Stories, more (169 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back 18 years to the daily Wade Keller Hotlines for the Jan. 13-18, 2007 period, all combined into one file lasting nearly two hours. The following are the updates and the theme of each:

SATURDAY – JANUARY 13 (Audio Ask the Torch)

SUNDAY – JANUARY 14 (TNA PPV Analysis with James Caldwell)

MONDAY – JANUARY 15 (TNA PPV backstage news)

TUESDAY – JANUARY 16 (Various News Items, Raw Thoughts)

WEDNESDAY – JANUARY 17 (Top Five Stories of 2006 Analysis)

THURSDAY – JANUARY 18 (ECW layoffs, Analysis of Stories 6-25)

This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts. We will continue to present VIP Podcasts from 18 years ago exclusively for PWTorch VIP members on our VIP Podcast Feed.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO