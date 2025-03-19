VIP PODCAST 3/19 – The Fix Mailbag Flashback, pt. 2 of 2 (3-14-2018): Moolah controversy, Lesnar’s worth to WWE last six years, post-WM opponents for Reigns, 2018 HOF Class quality, Ziggler, Piper, Tag Division, Callis (65 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In the latest Flashback episode of The Fix with Todd Martin & Wade Keller, we jump back seven years to part two of the Mar. 14, 2018 episode including the Mailbag…
MMA TOPICS:
- A preview of UFC Fight Night
MAILBAG:
- Fabulous Moolah controversy
- Ads on WWE Network
- Roddy Piper booking Portland
- Dolph Ziggler’s WrestleMania history
- Don Callis’s career
- Legal recourse for false advertising
- Brock Lesnar’s worth to WWE last six years
- Yoshi Hashi
- Quality of 2018 Hall of Fame Class for WWE
- Vince McMahon burying his own tag division
- Nick Newell’s UFC potential
- Roman Reigns’s possible post-WrestleMania opponents
- A Grammar Gripe sidebar
- And more!
NOTE: View the list of books Todd Martin has reviewed with their placements from Tier 1 to Tier 5. CLICK HERE
DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.