VIP PODCAST 3/19 – The Fix Mailbag Flashback, pt. 2 of 2 (3-14-2018): Moolah controversy, Lesnar’s worth to WWE last six years, post-WM opponents for Reigns, 2018 HOF Class quality, Ziggler, Piper, Tag Division, Callis (65 min.)

March 19, 2025

SHOW SUMMARY: In the latest Flashback episode of The Fix with Todd Martin & Wade Keller, we jump back seven years to part two of the Mar. 14, 2018 episode including the Mailbag…

MMA TOPICS:

  • A preview of UFC Fight Night

MAILBAG:

  • Fabulous Moolah controversy
  • Ads on WWE Network
  • Roddy Piper booking Portland
  • Dolph Ziggler’s WrestleMania history
  • Don Callis’s career
  • Legal recourse for false advertising
  • Brock Lesnar’s worth to WWE last six years
  • Yoshi Hashi
  • Quality of 2018 Hall of Fame Class for WWE
  • Vince McMahon burying his own tag division
  • Nick Newell’s UFC potential
  • Roman Reigns’s possible post-WrestleMania opponents
  • A Grammar Gripe sidebar
  • And more!

