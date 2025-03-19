VIP PODCAST 3/19 – The Fix Mailbag Flashback, pt. 2 of 2 (3-14-2018): Moolah controversy, Lesnar’s worth to WWE last six years, post-WM opponents for Reigns, 2018 HOF Class quality, Ziggler, Piper, Tag Division, Callis (65 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In the latest Flashback episode of The Fix with Todd Martin & Wade Keller, we jump back seven years to part two of the Mar. 14, 2018 episode including the Mailbag…

MMA TOPICS:

A preview of UFC Fight Night

MAILBAG:

Fabulous Moolah controversy

Ads on WWE Network

Roddy Piper booking Portland

Dolph Ziggler’s WrestleMania history

Don Callis’s career

Legal recourse for false advertising

Brock Lesnar’s worth to WWE last six years

Yoshi Hashi

Quality of 2018 Hall of Fame Class for WWE

Vince McMahon burying his own tag division

Nick Newell’s UFC potential

Roman Reigns’s possible post-WrestleMania opponents

A Grammar Gripe sidebar

And more!

