VIP PODCAST 3/19 – The Fix Flashback (3-14-2018): Roman says Brock is Vince’s guy, Cena calls out Taker, New Japan Cup, New Japan anniversary show, Sami & KO angle, Asuka, Nakamura (84 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT

SHOW SUMMARY: In the latest Flashback episode of The Fix with Todd Martin & Wade Keller, we jump back seven years to the Mar. 14, 2018 episode. Topics included:

A review of the first round of the New Japan Cup and the New Japan Anniversary event

A review of the ROH 16th Anniversary PPV.

Reviews of many aspects of both Raw and Smackdown including Roman Reigns saying everyone knows Brock Lesnar is “a Vince guy,” John Cena calling out Undertaker, Braun Strowman winning tag team battle royal, the challenges WWE faces with Asuka and Shinsuke Nakamura, the Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn vs. Shane McMahon angle, and more.

