WWE NXT Ratings Report (3/18): Total viewership and key demo rating compared to past two years, ten-week averages, 7-day totals

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Last night’s (3/18) episode of NXT on The CW broadcast network averaged 676,000 viewers, compared to 731,000 the prior week and the 698,000 the week before that. The current ten-week rolling average is 758,000.

One year ago this week, NXT drew 569,000 viewers. The ten-week rolling average a year ago was 627,000.

Two years ago this week, NXT drew 550,000. Then ten-week rolling average was 590,000.

ARTICLE CONTINUED BELOW…

Check out the latest episode of “PWT Talks NXT” with Kelly Wells and Nate Lindberg, part of the PWTorch Dailycast line-up: CLICK HERE to stream (or search “pwtorch” on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or any other iOS or Android app to subscribe free)

In the key 18-49 demo, it drew 00 rating, compared to 0. and 0. the prior two weeks. The ten-week rolling average is 0..

One year ago, it drew a a 0.15 rating with a ten-week rolling average of 0.18.

Two years ago, it drew a 0.12 rating with a ten-week rolling average of 0.14.

The announced matches and segments were…

Chelsea Green vs. Sol Ruca – Women’s U.S. Championship match

Trick Williams vs. Eddy Thorpe – NXT Underground match

The D’Angelo Family vs. The Culling – Six-Person Mixed Tag Team match

Ricky Saints vs. Ridge Holland

The 7-day viewership total for the March 4 show was 779,000, up from same-night viewership of 698,000. The prior four week’s 7-day viewership was 881,000 (up from 799,000), 762,000(up from 689,000), 867,000 (up from 801,000), and 850,000 (up from 766,000).

Check out our RATINGS HEADQUARTERS PAGE for more ratings reports.

(You can always reach PWTorch editor Wade Keller at kellerwade@gmail.com. You can also send live event results and news tips to pwtorch@gmail.com. Also, we’re always looking for volunteer contributors to help us round out of coverage of the pro wrestling scene.)

Follow us on Blue Sky, a great Twitter alternative, as we shift away from TwitterX…