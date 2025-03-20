VIP PODCAST 3/20 – VIP Vault – 18 Yrs Ago – Wade Keller Hotlines (Mid-January 2007): Chris Nowisnky media tour, Raw, Impact, Smackdown analysis, Christian-Angle, Ask the Editor (124 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back 18 years to the daily Wade Keller Hotlines for the Jan. 19-24, 2007 period, all combined into one file lasting nearly two hours. The following are the updates and the theme of each:

FRIDAY – JANUARY 19 (Various News Items)

SATURDAY – JANUARY 20 (Audio Ask the Torch)

SUNDAY – JANUARY 21 (Impact & Smackdown Analysis)

MONDAY – JANUARY 22 (WWE Developmental Update, ECW TV)

TUESDAY – JANUARY 23 (Raw Analysis, Christian-Angle note)

WEDNESDAY – JANUARY 24 (Audio Ask the Torch)

This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts. We will continue to present VIP Podcasts from 18 years ago exclusively for PWTorch VIP members on our VIP Podcast Feed.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO