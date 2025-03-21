FREE PODCAST 3/21 – WKPWP 15 Yrs Ago Livecasts: Should TNA go head-to-head with Raw on Mondays, Bret-Vince storyline, Jim Ross, more (193 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back 15 years to two back-to-back episodes of the PWTorch Livecast from Mar. 17 and 18, 2010.

On the Mar. 17, 2010 episode, PWTorch editor Wade Keller and guest co-host Pat McNeill, PWTorch columnist, features live callers and emailers asking questions on a variety of topics including TNA Impact. In the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, McNeill preview the TNA Destination X PPV line-up and answer the McNeill Mailbag questions.

Then on the Mar. 18, 2010 episode, PWTorch assistant editor James Caldwell and guest co-host PWTorch nostalgia specialist Brian Hoops has phone calls, emails, and chat room questions on topics in the news including discussion of whether TNA Impact should shift Monday timeslots, whether it will be viewed as a major mistake to go directly head-to-head, TNA’s booking in reverse, the lack of “big arena” setting for Impact, whether Jim Ross will announce at WrestleMania 26, if his announcing on PPV could take away from TV, and more, plus the debut of Torch Trivia Thursday. In the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, Caldwell & Hoops discuss WrestleMania build-up, the faults with the Bret Hart-Vince McMahon storyline, why they didn’t need a storyline, plus Nostalgia discussion on Corsica Joe, Sandy Scott, Joe Hill, Gorgeous George, and the over-riding reason why older wrestlers are regularly in the news upon death and why it won’t happen with the current generation of wrestlers.

