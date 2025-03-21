WWE Smackdown Ratings Report (3/14): Viewership surge subsides up against big college basketball game, viewership and demo details, ten-week averages, past year comparisons

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
Friday night’s (3/14) episode of WWE Smackdown on USA Network averaged 1.571 million viewers, compared to 1.741 million the prior week and the 1.731 million the week before that. The current ten-week rolling average is 1.558 million.
One year ago this week, it drew 2.340 million viewers. The ten-week rolling average a year ago was 2.427 million on Fox broadcast network.
Two years ago this week, Smackdown drew 2.258 million. Then ten-week rolling average was 2.380 million.
In the key 18-49 demo, Smackdown drew a 0.52 rating, compared to 0.52 and 0.52 the prior two weeks. The ten-week rolling average is 0.48.
One year ago, Smackdown drew a a 0.68 rating with a ten-week rolling average of 0.68.
Two years ago, it drew a 0.58 rating with a ten-week rolling average of 0.61.
Smackdown was no. 2 on cable TV that night in the key 18-49 demo. It went up against the Duke vs. North Carolina on ESPN which drew a 0.56 demo rating and 2.256 million viewers overall.
The announced matches and segments were…
- Randy Orton vs. Carmelo Hayes
- Charlotte vs. B-Fab
- DIY vs. Street Profits for WWE Tag Titles
- Cody on Miz TV
