VIP PODCAST 3/21 – VIP Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (3-22-2007): Real Deal with Pat McNeill discusses Vince McMahon talking about steroid controversy, Raw returning to MSG, ROH, TNA, more (31 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the Real Deal with Pat McNeill from Mar. 22, 2007 including these topics:

Vince McMahon talks about the steroid controversy

Rumors about You Know Who returning to TNA at Lockdown

Raw returns to the Garden

Real Deal listeners prefer ROH’s big shows to WrestleMania

Lita’s new CD

Feuding TNA wrestlers collide this Saturday in the Midwest

And more

This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts. We will continue to present VIP Podcasts from 18 years ago exclusively for PWTorch VIP members on our VIP Podcast Feed.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO