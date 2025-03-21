VIP AUDIO 3/21 – Pro Wrestling Then and Now: Peteani & Maitland review 1995 WCW SuperBrawl V including Wright vs. Roma, Sting & Savage vs. Avalanche & Rogers, Hogan vs. Vader, more (129 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Long-time PWTorch.com contributor Chris Maitland of the “Wrestling Coast to Coast” Dailycast returns to Pro Wrestling Then and Now to review the 1995 edition of WCW SuperBrawl, which featured seven matches out of which six had interference finishes and one had the infamous “Dusty finish” (Nasty Boys vs. Harlem Heat for the WCW Tag Team Championship). U.S. Champion Vader challenges Hulk Hogan for the WCW World Championship with Ric Flair in the stands and the promotion all but tells you there would be interference. Frank is hard on the show and highlights a lot of the very fair criticism Wade wrote in his newsletter at the time (edition 322).

