FREE PODCAST 3/23 – WKPWP Flagship from 10 Yrs Ago: Keller & Powell discuss breaking news of Brock Lesnar’s announcement during show that he renewed with WWE, plus WM31 hype on Raw including Sting-Steph, Bray-Taker, more (152 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from ten years ago (3-24-2015), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by ProWrestling.net’s head honcho Jason Powell. They discussed breaking news of Brock Lesnar’s announcement during show on ESPN SportsCenter that he has renewed with WWE, plus WM31 hype on Raw including Sting-Steph, Bray-Taker, and more with live callers throughout.
