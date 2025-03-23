FREE PODCAST 3/23 – WKPWP NXT on USA Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: (3-18-2020) Wrestlers we’d like to see move up the card, options for TakeOver’s planned matches and WM fan involvement, more (98 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s 5 Yrs Ago Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show (3-18-2020), PWTorch’s Kelly Wells, Tom Stoup, and Nate Lindberg discussed the effect Coronavirus might have on pro wrestling, a huge Tomasso Ciampa-Johnny Gargano brawl, key differences between NXT and AEW, and more.

KEY LINKS…

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO