WWE YOUTUBE VIDEO REVIEW: What did WWE skip when they put together this compilation video of Gunther since his main roster call-up?

When Gunther made his main roster debut on the April 8, 2022 episode of Friday Night SmackDown, many fans got their first look at an amazing wrestler. A staple on the European independent circuit, he perfected his craft by having great matches and winning championships before he even signed with WWE.

He debuted at NXT UK Takeover: Blackpool, quickly taking over the brand and becoming the NXT UK Champion and holding the title for 870 days. When he moved over to NXT in January 2022, he brought the same tenacity with him, earning him a call up three months later.

In celebration of his upcoming World Heavyweight Championship match against Jey Uso at WrestleMania 41, the WWE YouTube channel combined every single match of his since his main roster call up into their next WWE Playlist video. Doing so can introduce new fans to his in-ring style and provide nostalgia for people that have been fans of his for years.

This was a great video showcasing why Gunther is a great professional wrestler and why his many long championship runs have been deserved. He moves well, makes hard moves and holds look easy, and has a general intimidation factor about him that shows that he should be feared.

However, a big part of his persona isn’t highlighted in the video.

His promo ability is very believable and strong, with his booming voice and serious demeanor making everything feel real coming out of his mouth. I really enjoyed how they included matches with jobbers and people who have departed the company, such as Drew Gulak, Madcap Moss, and Ricochet. They could’ve just skipped over those matches in favor of just people still in the company or his most important matches. By including every single match, they showcase Gunther’s entire main roster work, allowing people to see an accurate depiction of his main roster run so far.

Overall, this was a nice video showing the complete journey on the main roster for Gunther so far. From squash matches to title showdowns, everything is available in one spot for people to see.

This was a great idea by the WWE YouTube channel because in just over an hour, fans can watch his whole main roster run without searching matches up individually. It would be nice to see them make this kind of video with other wrestlers such as Bron Breakker or Dominik Mysterio. Doing that will hopefully have the same eﬀect on fans that this video will surely have. Lapsed fans or new fans can check him out for the first time or catch up on his matches if they’ve missed out on watching for the past couple of months.

While fans of his can appreciate that he’s being highlighted ahead of an incredibly important match. Gunther has done a lot so far on the main roster, with more moments surely coming in the months and years to come.