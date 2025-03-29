News Ticker

VIP PODCAST 3/29 – VIP Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (3-29-2007): Real Deal with Pat McNeill discusses McMahon retirement plans, ex-WWE Diva writing novel, Listener Mail, more (32 min.)

March 29, 2025

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the Real Deal with Pat McNeill from Mar. 29, 2007 including these topics:

  • WrestleMania
  • A major WWE star not being advertised for the Italian tour
  • Vince McMahon’s retirement plans
  • A former WWE Diva writing a novel
  • A wrestler using his TNA exposure to start his own indy promotion
  • Tomko’s return to TNA Impact
  • David Young on the Indy Lineup of the Week
  • Listener Mail
  • Someone sends Pat a Don West song parody

This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts. We will continue to present VIP Podcasts from 18 years ago exclusively for PWTorch VIP members on our VIP Podcast Feed.

