VIP PODCAST 3/29 – VIP Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (3-29-2007): Real Deal with Pat McNeill discusses McMahon retirement plans, ex-WWE Diva writing novel, Listener Mail, more (32 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the Real Deal with Pat McNeill from Mar. 29, 2007 including these topics:

WrestleMania

A major WWE star not being advertised for the Italian tour

Vince McMahon’s retirement plans

A former WWE Diva writing a novel

A wrestler using his TNA exposure to start his own indy promotion

Tomko’s return to TNA Impact

David Young on the Indy Lineup of the Week

Listener Mail

Someone sends Pat a Don West song parody

This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts.

