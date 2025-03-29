News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 3/29 – PWTorch Dailycast – PWTorch ‘90s Pastcast: Moynahan & McDonald discuss PWTorch Newsletter #325 (3-18-95) including big changes to WWF and WCW PPVs, tons of WWF news, Alex and Patrick get gimmicks, more (111 min.)

March 29, 2025

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of PWTorch ‘90s Pastcast, Patrick Moynahan and Alex McDonald discuss issue #325 of the PWTorch including how WWF will expand its PPV schedule, including two-hour shows at a lower cost, and how WCW will also expand its schedule. They also discuss a bunch of notes from recent Raw tapings as well as a reader email outlining new gimmicks for both Alex and Patrick. Contact us with questions, reactions, and more at torchpastcast@gmail.com.

