FREE PODCAST 3/29 – WKPWP 15 Yrs Ago Livecasts: WrestleMania 26 anticipation builds with talk of possible big match outcomes, plus NXT, Goldberg, TNA Impact timeslot, live callers (181 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back 15 years to two back-to-back episodes of the PWTorch Livecast from Mar. 25 and 26, 2010.

On the Mar. 25, 2010 episode, PWTorch editor Wade Keller and guest co-host Jon Mezzera, the PWTorch Hits & Misses Specialist, discussed the disappointing first five weeks of WWE NXT, then took calls throughout the hour on a variety of subjects including WrestleMania, Goldberg’s potential return, TNA Impact’s timeslot, and more. In the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, Jon gives his picks on the top WrestleMania matches and discusses his in-person experience at the Raw/Smackdown SuperShow taping on Monday this week.

Then on the Mar. 26, 2010 episode, host James Caldwell and co-host PWTorch columnist Greg Parks took phone calls, emails, and chat room questions on topics in the news including a full break down of the WrestleMania 26 PPV – match predictions, comparisons on match order, booking at the PPV and going forward to Extreme Rules, potential title changes, Sheamus going over Triple H?, potential surprises in Money in the Bank, and more. Also, TNA discussion on Vince Russo’s booking early and current in TNA, his book, how RVD has been presented in TNA, and more. In the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, James and Greg discussed WWE’s view of Christian, MVP possibly winning MITB, potential show-stealers at WrestleMania, match to look forward, a Smackdown preview, and more.

