FREE PODCAST 3/29 – WKPWP AEW Dynamite Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: Keller & Radican talk Jericho confronting Hardy after talking with Vanguard 1, Brodie Lee lashing out at dinner table, live callers, mailbag (104 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s 5 Yrs Ago Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show (3-25-2020), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by Pro Wrestling Torch columnist Sean Radican to discuss the AEW Dynamite episode on TNT from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Fla. with live callers and mailbag questions. They discussed Chris Jericho confronting Matt Hardy after talking with Vanguard 1, Brodie Lee lashes out at dinner table and has his character gone the wrong direction already, Kenny Omega on commentary, Jake Hager-Moxley angle, and more with live callers and the mailbag.

KEY LINKS…

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO