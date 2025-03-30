VIP PODCAST 3/30 – Everything Mailbag w/Fann & Mustacchio: Dinners, Samoa Joe potential WWE return, underrated announcers + bonus Kate Kroll interview for “Lunatic: The Luna Vachon Story” (93 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This week, Josh Mustacchio and Rich Fann answered questions on the following:

Netflix joy over sponsors with WWE and future additional shows, and possible price raises for PLEs

Samoa Joe returning to WWE as a talent scout

Most underrated wrestler or announcer

Vince Russo’s thoughts on the Rock as booker

The Rainmaker as Painmaker

And an Off the Beaten Path featuring dinner guests.

Also, as an added bonus – a Deep Dive interview with Calamity Kate Kroll regarding her documentary “Lunatic: The Luna Vachon Story.” Kate talks about her time working in the burlesque scene in Canada, her wrestling career, and how those intertwined with her filmmaking to present Luna’s story.

Additionally, if you’re interested in Kate’s WrestleMania show – WrestleCore will be in Las Vegas! See the link HERE for more.

