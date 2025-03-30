News Ticker

VIP PODCAST 3/30 – The Fix Flashback, pt. 2 of 2 (3-28-2018): Styles-Nakamura, Shane McMahon, Bryan’s announcement about WM match, Zack Sabre Jr.’s prospects as top act, Mailbag (80 min.)

March 30, 2025

SHOW SUMMARY: In the latest Flashback episode of The Fix with Todd Martin & Wade Keller, we jump back seven years to part two of the Mar. 28, 2018 episode of The Fix Mailbag. Todd covers MMA topics and then they answer emails from VIP members:

  • Notes on Smackdown including A.J. Styles-Shinsuke Nakamura, Daniel Bryan’s announcement about his WrestleMania match
  • NJPW Sakura Genesis preview
  • Zack Sabre Jr.’s prospects as top act

MAILBAG

  • Dream MMA fights
  • John Cena
  • Roman Reigns
  • Can there be too much talent on a roster
  • And much more

NOTE: View the list of books Todd Martin has reviewed with their placements from Tier 1 to Tier 5. CLICK HERE

