VIP PODCAST 3/30 – The Fix Flashback, pt. 2 of 2 (3-28-2018): Styles-Nakamura, Shane McMahon, Bryan’s announcement about WM match, Zack Sabre Jr.’s prospects as top act, Mailbag (80 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In the latest Flashback episode of The Fix with Todd Martin & Wade Keller, we jump back seven years to part two of the Mar. 28, 2018 episode of The Fix Mailbag. Todd covers MMA topics and then they answer emails from VIP members:

Notes on Smackdown including A.J. Styles-Shinsuke Nakamura, Daniel Bryan’s announcement about his WrestleMania match

NJPW Sakura Genesis preview

Zack Sabre Jr.’s prospects as top act

MAILBAG

Dream MMA fights

John Cena

Roman Reigns

Can there be too much talent on a roster

And much more

NOTE: View the list of books Todd Martin has reviewed with their placements from Tier 1 to Tier 5. CLICK HERE

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO