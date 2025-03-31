News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 3/30 – WKPWP NXT on USA Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: (3-25-2020) Final build for Gargano and Ciampa’s “final” match, two qualifying matches for the women’s ladder match, several debuts and returns, more (119 min.)

March 31, 2025

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s 5 Yrs Ago Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show (3-25-2020), PWTorch’s Kelly Wells, Tom Stoup, and Nate Lindberg cover the final build for Johnny Gargano and Tomasso Ciampa’s “final” match, two qualifying matches for the women’s ladder match, several debuts and returns, and more.

