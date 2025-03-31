FREE PODCAST 3/30 – WKPWP Flagship from 10 Yrs Ago: Keller & Powell dive into previous night’s Raw, Lesnar’s huge angle, crowd reaction to Reigns, Rousey’s potential in WWE, expanding NXT, more (155 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from ten years ago (3-31-2015), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by ProWrestling.net‘s head honcho Jason Powell who dive into all the good and bad from last night’s Raw including Lesnar’s huge angle, crowd reaction to Roman Reigns, Byron Saxton’s announcing, and more with live callers throughout the expanded edition of the program.

Then, in the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, Wade and Jason answered email topics on Neville’s chances in WWE, other NXT call-ups, Rhonda Rousey’s potential in WWE, expanding NXT, Ryback’s odd popularity, Reigns, and more.

