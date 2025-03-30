WWE RAW PREVIEW (3/31): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: Monday, March 31, 2025 – 3:00 p.m. EST (live worldwide)

Where: London, England at The O2

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that ??? tickets were distributed so far; arena set up for 10,516. The arena has a capacity of 20,000 spectators when configured for concerts.

How To Watch: Live on Netflix

Advertised Matches & Appearances

Iyo Sky vs. Rhea Ripley (with special guest referee Bianca Belair) – Women’s World Championship match

Jimmy Uso vs. Gunther

Dominik Mysterio & Finn Balor vs. Bron Breakker & Penta

The New Day vs. TBA

Logan Paul to call out A.J. Styles

John Cena and Cody Rhodes go face-to-face

