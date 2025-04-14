Triple H discusses why he enjoys working collaboratively with C.M. Punk behind the scenes

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H (Paul Levesque) says he enjoys collaborating with C.M. Punk behind the scenes.

Triple H talked about the current standing of his relationship with Punk on the High Performance podcast. He said he didn’t get along with Punk in the past during his initial run in WWE. Triple H pinpointed that it was probably bad communication that led to them not trusting each other. Triple H was the person in charge of smoothing things over between Punk and the creative team during this period.

After they settled their differences during a phone call prior to Punk’s return to WWE in 2023, the two have gotten along behind the scenes according to Triple H. “Now, it’s a funny thing for me to even say: Sitting down and being collaborative with CM Punk is one of my favorite things at TV,” said Triple H. “Because he shares a very similar view, at the end of the day, of the business as I do. So it’s like fun now for me.”