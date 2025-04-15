AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door venue, Scotland debut announced

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door PPV will take place at the O2 Arena in London on Aug. 24 according to a press release from AEW. The annual Forbidden Door PPV will feature wrestlers from AEW, NJPW, and CMLL.

AEW also announced it will debut in Scotland at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow on Aug. 20. The event will host a taping for Dynamite and Collision. Tickets for both shows will go on sale on May 2.