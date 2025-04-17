AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (4/17): Amin’s alt-perspective report on Spring Break Thru episode with stellar Ospreay vs. Takeshita and Mercedes vs. Athena, plus Josh Alexander, MJF-Hurt Business

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW DYNAMITE REPORT

“SPRING BREAK THRU”

APRIL 16, 2025

BOSTON, MASS. AT MGM MUSIC HALL AT FENWAY

AIRED LIVE ON TBS & MAX

REPORT BY AMIN AJANI, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, Taz

Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

Attendance: WrestleTix reported before the show that 3,147 tickets had been distributed; arena is set up for 3,192. The arena has a capacity of 5,009 spectators when configured for concerts.

—AEW Dynamite opened with a big firework display and the crowd cheering. Excalibur hyped the AEW World Title Trios main event match between The Death Riders vs. The Opps. Excalibur told us Death Riders launched an attack on HOOK earlier in the day. Excalibur ran down the rest of the Dynamite card.

(1) MERCEDES MONE vs. ATHENA — Women’s Owen Hart Tournament Semi-Finals Match

Mone got a strong reaction and a big firework display. Athena got a strong reaction. The crowd chanted “Holy S*it” before the match began. Athena and Mone were evenly matched to start. Athena and Mone rolled each other around the ring looking for the advantage on a rollup. Mercedes took control hitting a Sunset Bomb sending Athena crashing into the turnbuckle. Mone followed by hitting a running double knee for a near fall. Athena responded by catching Mone with a cartwheel elbow. Athena applied a rollup for two. Mone responded by catching Athena with La Mistica. Mone placed Athena in the Statement Maker. They both rolled out of the ring together with Mone still having hold of the Statement Maker. Mone hit a double knee as the impact had Athena hanging from the ring apron. Mone went for a flying double knee but Athena moved. Athena caught Mone with a stunner on the floor. [c]

Athena and Mone exchanged strikes returning from break. Athena made a comeback rocking Mone with a thrust kick. Athena went for a Tombstone Piledriver but Mone reversed. Athena and Mone exchanged reversals on a Tombstone which led to a slip-up. Mone got the better, catching Athena with a lung blower for two. Mone planted Athena with a pair of Tornado DDTs. Mone delivered the 3 Amigos. Mone went for a fourth suplex. Athena countered hitting a triple PowerBomb. Athena went for a fourth PowerBomb but Mone countered right back hitting a backbreaker. Athena caught Mone with a rolling Death Valley Driver for two. Mone caught Athena with a double knee on a rope reversal. Mone went for an apron German Suplex but Athena blocked. Athena caught Mone with a power slam on the ring apron for two.

Athena went for a Crossface. Mone countered into the Statement Maker. Athena countered into a rollup for two. Athena caught Mone with a spinning kick. Mone rolled outside the ring. Mone used Athena’s momentum, sending her crashing into the barricade. Athena and Mone both stood on the barricade exchanging slaps. Athena and Mone both avoided dives by each other. Athena delivered a Woo Dropkick sending Mone crashing into the barricade. Athena went for O-Face. Mone countered catching Athena with a reverse rollup. Mercedes grabbed a handful of Athena’s thighs for the win.

WINNER: Mercedes Mone in 20:50 to advance to the Women’s Owen Hart Tournament Finals

—They showed the updated brackets for the Women’s Owen Hart Tournament. AEW Women’s World Champion “Timeless” Toni Storm’s music played. Storm was shown in the crowd with Luther. Storm applauded Mone on her win. Mone waved at Storm.

(Amin’s Thoughts: You can tell as soon as the bell rang that Athena and Mercedes both wanted to have a great match. They both certainly worked very hard to make this first match between them on AEW TV feel special. This wasn’t Mone best match as both the Kris Statlander matches were better to me. There were some slip-ups and not everything was smooth. The action was still very good, especially leading to the closing moments. The big talking point will be the outcome of the match. This wasn’t the time to beat Mone in her first AEW match with no titles at stakes. Excalibur noted on commentary that Athena has been undefeated for two-and-a-half years. This wasn’t the match to beat Athena either. I put a scenario out as having both Athena and Mone take each other out of the tournament to set up a series of matches leading to the climax at All In Texas. The most disappointing part wasn’t Mone winning. The disappointing part was the commentators not bringing up how Mone needed to win by grabbing Athena’s thighs. The post-match angle with Storm wants you to think the big match they are building is with Mone at All In Texas and not Athena. Time will tell to see if AEW has any sorts of plans for Athena. From the finish of this match it didn’t seem like it. Overall, the match itself was strong. The overall layout and how everything was handled was not.)

—Renee Paquette interviewed “Hangman” Adam Page backstage. Matthew and Nicholas Jackson appeared with Kazuchika Okada. Matthew brought up Hangman costing them the Blood & Guts match last year. Hangman was about to speak. Matthew stopped Hangman from speaking saying he accepted his apology. Nicholas said Hangman was happy because they cost “Swerve” Strickland the AEW World Title at Dynasty. Matthew said they can fix Hangman’s issue with the Death Riders. He said he can get the Death Riders out their side. He told Hangman to win the Men’s Owen Hart Tournament and bring the AEW World Title back to The Elite. He said they will take care of the other business. Matthew and Nicholas left. Okada wondered why Hangman was always angry. He told Hangman to smile. Hangman went to speak but left. Okada called Hangman a B*tch. Hangman returned and got in Okada’s face. Okada told Hangman to smile. Hangman left. Okada’s smile changed to annoyance once Hangman left.

—They showed Tuukka Rask and the Stanley Cup on stage. [c]

(2) “HANGMAN” ADAM PAGE vs. JOSH ALEXANDER — Men’s Owen Hart Tournament Opening Round Match

Hangman received a big reaction from the crowd. The wildcard was Josh Alexander who was making his AEW debut. Alexander and Hangman were evenly matched to start. Alexander got the early advantage rocking Hangman with a running boot. Hangman stopped Alexander with a fallaway slam. Hangman took control hitting a springboard lariat. Alexander avoided a plancha dropping Hangman onto the ring apron. Hangman moved as Alexander got caught on the barricade. Hangman ran off the entrance ramp rocking Alexander with a flying clothesline. [c]

Alexander planted Hangman with a German Suplex returning from break for two. Alexander rocked Hangman with a lariat who no-sold it. Alexander and Hangman exchanged lariats. Alexander went for a German Suplex but Hangman landed on his feet. Hangman responded, rocking Alexander with a spinning lariat. Hangman backdropped Alexander onto the ring apron. Hangman followed by hitting a flying Moonsault to the floor. Hangman planted Alexander with a Sit-Out PowerBomb for two.

Alexander caught Hangman with a reverse rollup for two. Alexander battled back hitting a Torture Rack bomb for two. Alexander applied an ankle lock but Hangman grabbed the ropes. Hangman caught Alexander with a Tombstone Piledriver for two. Hangman called for the Buckshot Lariat but Alexander rolled away. Alexander responded by dropping Hangman onto the ring apron. Alexander went for an ankle lock but Hangman broke free. Hangman caught Alexander with an inside cradle coming off the ropes for the flash win.

WINNER: “Hangman” Adam Page advances to the Men’s Owen Hart Tournament Semi-Finals in 13:20.

—Kyle Fletcher and Don Callis came out after the match. Callis walked around ringside. Hangman and Fletcher exchanged strikes on the entrance ramp. Callis whispered something into Alexander’s ear. The crowd booed as Fletcher left the ring as Hangman went for the Buckshot Lariat. Alexander nailed Hangman with a cheap shot from behind. Alexander planted Hangman with a PowerBomb. Alexander walked away. The crowd chanted “F—Don Callis.” Fletcher gave Hangman a Brainbuster. [c]

(Amin’s Thoughts: The wrestling match itself was strong. I liked how they had Alexander work mostly an even match with a former AEW World Champion in Hangman. The problem here was having Alexander debut in this specific match. Hangman wasn’t going in the opening round of the tournament. AEW could’ve found someone else on the roster to work a good match with Hangman before losing. By placing Alexander in this match you already showed your audience that he’s slotted below the top guys. The post-match angle would’ve worked just as effectively by having Alexander appear through the crowd and jumping Hangman as Callis and Fletcher made their way to the ring. I mentioned on the Collision Cafe that Alexander would join The Don Callis Family. Just didn’t want to see him join after losing his debut match. The match itself was good. The overall layout in AEW needs lots of work.)

—Nick Wayne, Mother Wayne and Kip Sabian were backstage. Nick said the father is at the top of The Patriarchy. He said when the father disappears either the whole structure collapses on itself. He said someone needs to step up. Sabian pointed at Nick. Christian Cage was watching from afar. Christian told Nick daddy’s home. He told Nick he’s been watching from afar. He wanted to ask Nick to tell him why he used the contract at Revolution and didn’t stick to the plan. Nick said Christian didn’t execute the plan because he couldn’t see Cope winning the AEW World Title before him. Christian said that wasn’t a fact but an assumption.

He said last time he saw Nick he had a fire lit under him. He said he gave Nick this month to find himself and was impressed with what Nick did while away. He said he got Nick a spot in the upcoming NJPW Super Juniors Tournament. He also got Nick an ROH Television Title match with Komander on Collision. He told Nick to win the title by himself and bring it back to The Patriarchy. He patted Nick on the face. He gave Nick a slap on the face before leaving. He told Mother Wayne and Sabian to follow him.

—Excalibur and Tony Schiavone were on commentary. Excalibur spoke about FTR’s actions against Schiavone on Collision. Highlights showed FTR’s action on Collision. Schiavone said FTR has been suspended and fined for one week’s pay.

(3) THE HURT SYNDICATE (Bobby Lashley & Shelton Benjamin) (w/MVP) vs. GATES OF AGONY (Bishop Kaur & Toa Liona — AEW World Tag Team Title Match

Kaur and Liona got no reaction from the crowd. Benjamin and Lashley got a strong reaction. MVP joined commentary for the match. Benjamin planted Liona with a DDT. Liona no-sold it, rocking Benjamin with a head butt. Benjamin caught Kaun with a dropkick. Lashley planted Kaur with a flatliner. Lashley ran Kaur into the barricade going into break. [c]

Lashley and Kaun connected with a double clothesline. Liona slipped getting into the ring. Liona planted Benjamin with a Samoan Drop. Liona connected with a senton splash but Lashley made the save. Lashley caught Liona in a Hurt Lock but Kaur made the save. Benjamin stopped Kaur with a Superkick. Benjamin sent Kaur flying with a huge German Suplex. Lashley rocked Liona with a huge spear on the floor. We Hurt People chants from the crowd. Benjamin nailed Kaur with a jumping knee in the corner. Lashley rocked Kaur with a spear for the win.

WINNERS: Bobby Lashley & Shelton Benjamin retained the AEW World Tag Team Titles in 9:10.

(Amin’s Thoughts: The good part was the match didn’t overstay its welcome. This was an all-action packed tag team match. The bad part was nobody believed Gates of Agony had any chance of winning the titles. That’s the big problem with the AEW Tag Team Division. Apart from the returning Young Buck and FTR who just turned heel, there are very few credible tag teams that can give Lashley and Benjamin a challenge for the titles. The match itself was fun for TV.)

—The crowd cheered as MJF’s music played. MJF made his way to the ring and said to cut his music. MJF chants from the crowd. He said he enjoyed the fans’ chant and asked the crowd to give it up for The Hurt Syndicate. We Hurt People chants from the crowd. MJF said the crowd was way too white and not on the same page. He told the crowd to quiet down. He said both MVP and Benjamin know what he brings to the table. He said some of them are slow learners. MVP held Lashley back. MJF said he didn’t say a name. He said he got some talent in the back for MVP to meet. He said MVP would like this. A bunch of women came out. MVP looked impressed. MJF said he wants three thumbs up.

Benjamin said it was nice but needs more time. He said he’s a fan of nice things and needs a little more time. MVP and Benjamin signalled to MJF’s watch he was wearing. MJF wondered if Benjamin wanted his watch. Benjamin said yes. MJF said he will give the watch. He wanted Benjamin to give him a thumbs up. Benjamin gave a thumbs down. MJF said he respects the power of voting and was growing on Benjamin. He gave Benjamin the watch and the women joined them as well. He said there will be plenty of watches and women when he joins the Hurt Syndicate. He said Lashley was known for being The All Mighty. He said he’s known for getting what he wants. He said his name was Maxwell Jacob Friedman and he’s better than you and you know it.

(Amin’s Thoughts: I’m still not really sure about MJF wanting to join The Hurt Syndicate. This is kinda making MJF feel like he’s not a top act. MJF is one of AEW biggest stars in the company. I will say they are keeping you intrigued to see where this all leads with MJF and The Hurt Syndicate. The crowd reaction to MJF was also noticeable and just something to keep in mind as this continues to play out.)

—Highlights shown of Will Ospreay and Konosuke Takeshita at Revolution and WrestleDream. [c]

—Alica Atout approached The Hurt Syndicate backstage who were being accompanied by the women. MVP asked the women if they could give him some time. Bobby Lashley told MVP he doesn’t trust MJF. MVP said he knows that but mentioned Lashley is having a personal reaction. He told Lashley this was business. He said he knows MJF could be.. Lashley jumped in to say MJF was annoying. MVP said business wise they could use MJF to get what they want. He asked Lashley to ease up. He gave Lashley his word if MJF got out of line. Lashley said he will hurt him. MVP asked Lashley if they celebrate now. Hurt Syndicate celebrated with the women.

ARTICLE CONTINUED BELOW…

Check out the latest episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show covering the latest episode of Dynamite: CLICK HERE (or search “wade Keller” on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or any other iOS or Android app to subscribe free)

(4) WILL OSPREAY VS. KONOSUKE TAKESHITA — Men’s Owen Hart Tournament Semi-Finals Match

Ospreay got an awesome reaction. Takeshita got a strong reaction. Callis joined commentary for the match. This felt like a big match and the crowd reacted as such for the start. Ospreay and Takeshita were evenly matched to start. Ospreay shined early, catching Takeshita with a jumping Hurricanrana. Takeshita responded by rocking Ospreay with a jumping clothesline. Takeshita connected with a basement dropkick sending Ospreay outside the ring. Takeshita connected with a Tope Con Hilo to Ospreay to the floor. [c]

Ospreay responded by nailing Takeshita with a handspring kick. Ospreay rocked Takeshita with a springboard lariat for two. Takeshita responded right back with a running lariat. Takeshita launched Ospreay with a T-Bone Suplex. Ospreay no-sold it. Takeshita caught Ospreay charging with a second T-Bone Suplex for two. Takeshita went for an Avalanche Raging Fire. Ospreay countered by catching Takeshita with a flying stunner. Ospreay followed planting Takeshita with an OsCutter onto the entrance ramp. Ospreay nailed Takeshita with a springboard dropkick as he got into the ring. Ospreay followed hitting a beautiful looking Sky Twister Press for two.

Ospreay went for an OsCutter but Takeshita caught him. Ospreay reversed into a head scissors. Ospreay connected with an OsCutter for two. Ospreay called for a Storm Breaker but Takeshita escaped. Ospreay and Takeshita exchanged reverse rollups for near falls. Takeshita maintained control hitting a Wheelbarrow German Suplex. Takeshita transitioned into a European Bridge for a great two count. Takeshita blasted Ospreay with a huge forearm smash. Ospreay responded by nailing Takeshita with a series of big kicks. Ospreay went for Hidden Blade but Takeshita fell to the mat. Takeshita responded by nailing Ospreay with another huge forearm shot. Takeshita hit a Blue Thunder Bomb for two.

Ospreay went for a Spanish Fly off the ropes but lost his balance landing on his feet. Ospreay went for an OsCutter. Takeshita intercepted Ospreay with a forearm smash. Ospreay kicked out at one. Ospreay responded by hitting a Hidden Blade. Takeshita kicked out at one. Ospreay caught Takeshita with a Crunchy. Ospreay maintained control hitting a Wheelbarrow German Suplex. Takeshita responded by drilling Ospreay with a Hidden Blade. Takeshita went for a cover. Ospreay rolled away. Takeshita nailed Ospreay with a running boot. Ospreay went to climb the ropes but slipped. Ospreay and Takeshita stopped together on the top rope. Takeshita went for a Super Clothesline. Ospreay flipped over and landed on his feet. That was INCREDIBLE.

Ospreay rocked Takeshita with a Hidden Blade. Takeshita kicked out for a great two count. Takeshita caught Ospreay charging with a boot. Takeshita went for Raging Fire. Ospreay reversed hitting a Styles Clash for two. Takeshita caught Ospreay charging with a backslide for two. Takeshita connected with a knee strike. Takeshita went for a running lariat. Ospreay reversed rolling through hitting a Storm Breaker onto Takeshita for the win.

WINNER: Will Ospreay in 21:30 to advance to the Owen Hart Tournament Finals.

(Amin’s Thoughts: This was as awesome of a match you can possibly ask for on free TV. Just a tremendous action packed match from start to finish. They went into overdrive with the spamming of finishers but it made the match feel more exciting to watch. The way Ospreay landed on his feet off the top turnbuckle was just incredible. You knew Ospreay was going to the finals once the tournament brackets were shown. Ospreay had to battle to get there with Takeshita who just continues to impress with each match. We are just in April but this match is already in the running for the best TV match of the year.)

(5) DEATH RIDERS (JON MOXLEY, CLAUDIO CASTAGNOLI & WHEELER YUTA w/Marina Shafir) vs. SAMOA JOE & KATSUYORI SHIBATA & POWERHOUSE HOBBS — AEW World Trios Title Match

Death Riders made their way from the crowd. Joe and Shibata stood on the entrance ramp. Powerhouse Hobbs came out as the third man. The match began with a brawl around ringside. Hobbs rocked Yuta with corner lariats. Hobbs planted Yuta with a running power slam. Joe nailed Yuta with corner strikes. Shibata booted Moxley to the floor. Yuta took advantage, sending Shibata to the floor. Claudio ran Shibata into the barricade. Claudio had control over Shibata going into the break. [c]

Shafir gave Hobbs a chop block on the floor. Claudio and Shibata exchanged strikes inside the ring. Shibata caught Claudio with an STO. Joe ran wild rocking Yuta with a running boot. Joe planted Yuta with a snap power slam but Moxley made the save. Moxley grabbed a chair. Willow Nightingale stopped Moxley from using the chair. The action broke down with everyone hitting a big move.

Matthew and Nicholas Jackson made their way ringside. “Swerve” Strickland appeared in the crowd stopping Matthew and Nicholas. Swerve delivered a Swerve Stomp to Matthew and Nicholas. Shibata placed Claudio in a sleeper hold on the entrance ramp. Hobbs dropped Yuta onto the announcer’s table. Shafir whacked Hobbs with a chair. Willow attacked Shafir on the floor. Moxley went for a Paradigm Shift. Joe caught Moxley in a Coquina Clutch. Moxley passed out. Joe, Hobbs and Shibata won the AEW Trios Titles.

WINNERS: Samoa Joe, Katsuyori Shibata & Powerhouse Hobbs won the AEW World Trios Titles in 13:53.

—Joe and Shibata celebrated with the AEW World Trios Titles. Joe and Shibata looked over at Hobbs who was watching the celebration. Joe handed Hobbs the AEW World Trios Title. Will Ospreay Swerve, and members of the AEW roster came out to celebrate. They had a champagne celebration. The crowd chanted AEW. The show ended.

(Amin’s Thoughts: This was probably the most fun I had watching an actual Death Riders match. The actual wrestling match was good as well. Moxley taking the loss should set up Joe as the next AEW World Title challenger possibly at the Double or Nothing PPV. We finally got to see the babyface stand tall for once and have the show finish on a happy note. This was well done.)

FINAL THOUGHTS: This was one of the best episodes of AEW Dynamite in quite some time. The show flowed great and everything on the show felt important and was enjoyable to watch. Excalibur and Schiavone pushed how Dynamite now has more episodes than WCW Nitro. That’s a cool accomplishment for them. AEW hasn’t come close to the importance of what Nitro did during its run. I’m not really sure apart from AEW fans actually really care that Dynamite has more episodes than Nitro. Wrestling fans for the most part just want to see enjoyable shows. This episode of Dynamite was one such example of that.