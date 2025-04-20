FREE PODCAST 4/20 – WKPWP Flagship from 10 Yrs Ago: Keller & Radican discuss final Raw hype for Extreme Rules, Kane’s new role, what’s wrong with Ziggler, why is WWE letting anyone call Reigns a “bust” (98 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from ten years ago (4-21-2015), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by PWTorch columnist Sean Radican who discuss the final Raw hype for Extreme Rules PPV including Kane’s new role, future of IC Title, GFW, New Japan, Indys, and more with live callers.
