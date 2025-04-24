John Cena and Cody Rhodes WWE WrestleMania 41 bobbleheads announced by FOCO

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

John Cena and Cody Rhodes, are each getting their own WWE WrestleMania 41-themed bobblehead made by FOCO. Cena beat Rhodes to become the new WWE Undisputed Championship in the main event of WrestleMania 41: Night 2.

The Rhodes and Cena bobbleheads features them in their entrance attire with the WrestleMania 41 logo in the background. They also feature a Wrestlemania 41 themed base with their names displayed on the front. Both bobbleheads are handcrafted and hand painted.

The Cena and Rhodes bobbleheads are available to pre-order now for $105 and are expected to ship no later than Oct. 31.