Jim Ross announces he has been diagnosed with colon cancer, plans to undergo surgery soon

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW play-by-play veteran and the voice of the WWF Attitude Era, Jim Ross, announced that he is battling cancer again. He said on social media that he was diagnosed with colon cancer and is scheduled for surgery in the next week or two.

Ross started out as a pro wrestling referee and was the voice of Mid-South Wrestling, where he gained acclaim as a standout announcer. He moved to WCW and eventually the WWF and most recently AEW. Ross also has hosted a podcast in recent years.

ARTICLE CONTINUED BELOW…

Check out the latest episode of “PWTorch ’90s Pastcast” with Patrick Moynahan and Alex McDonald, part of the PWTorch Dailycast line-up: CLICK HERE to stream (or search “wade keller” on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or any other iOS or Android app to subscribe free)