FREE PODCAST 5/15 – PWTorch Dailycast – Acknowledging WWE: Machado & Griffin discuss Backlash results, what’s next for Fatu, can Rusev redeem Tozawa, more (73 min.)

In this episode of PWTorch Dailycast series "Acknowledging WWE," Javier Machado and Chris Griffin acknowledge:

Backlash results

McAfee vs. Gunther was what it needed to be, but why?

Cena vs. Randy Orton was what was expected

Getting to know Chris

Becky vs. Lyra and Becky’s “I am what you say I am” follow-up promo

Fatu wins; what is next for him?

What’s next for Priest and McIntyre for that matter?

The Karion Kross celebration segment

Can Rusev redeem Tozawa (or is he just a speedbump to Sheamus)?

What do you do with Rhea next?

Dom is the greatest Intercontinental Champ of all time?

And more…

