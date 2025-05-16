FREE PODCAST 5/15 – PWTorch Dailycast – Acknowledging WWE: Machado & Griffin discuss Backlash results, what’s next for Fatu, can Rusev redeem Tozawa, more (73 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
- Backlash results
- McAfee vs. Gunther was what it needed to be, but why?
- Cena vs. Randy Orton was what was expected
- Getting to know Chris
- Becky vs. Lyra and Becky’s “I am what you say I am” follow-up promo
- Fatu wins; what is next for him?
- What’s next for Priest and McIntyre for that matter?
- The Karion Kross celebration segment
- Can Rusev redeem Tozawa (or is he just a speedbump to Sheamus)?
- What do you do with Rhea next?
- Dom is the greatest Intercontinental Champ of all time?
- And more…
