News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 5/15 – PWTorch Dailycast – Acknowledging WWE: Machado & Griffin discuss Backlash results, what’s next for Fatu, can Rusev redeem Tozawa, more (73 min.)

May 16, 2025

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of PWTorch Dailycast series “Acknowledging WWE,” Javier Machado and Chris Griffin acknowledge:

  • Backlash results
  • McAfee vs. Gunther was what it needed to be, but why?
  • Cena vs. Randy Orton was what was expected
  • Getting to know Chris
  • Becky vs. Lyra and Becky’s “I am what you say I am” follow-up promo
  • Fatu wins; what is next for him?
  • What’s next for Priest and McIntyre for that matter?
  • The Karion Kross celebration segment
  • Can Rusev redeem Tozawa (or is he just a speedbump to Sheamus)?
  • What do you do with Rhea next?
  • Dom is the greatest Intercontinental Champ of all time?
  • And more…

KEY LINKS…

PWTorch VIP membership…

https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

https://www.patreon.com/pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

https://www.youtube.com/pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

THANK YOU FOR VISITING

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2025