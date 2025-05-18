FREE PODCAST 5/18 – PWTorch Dailycast – Best of PWTorch Livecast: (5-17-2015) WWE Payback PPV Post-show – Stardust (Cody) vs. R-Truth, Cena vs. Rusev, Fatal Four-way for WWE Title, more (124 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back ten years (5-17-2015) to our PWTorch Livecast featuring PWTorch assistant editor James Caldwell and PWTorch columnist Greg Parks breaking down the Payback PPV with live callers, plus look ahead to Elimination Chamber, Money in the Bank, and Summerslam. Matchs on the PPV included a Fatal Four-way main event for the WWE Title with Dean Ambrose, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and Randy Orton, plus John Cena vs. Rusev, Ryback vs. Bray Wyatt, R-Truth vs. Stardust (Cody Rhodes) and more.

