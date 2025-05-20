NXT TV RESULTS (5/20): Lindberg’s Live Report on Joe Hendry & Trick Williams Musical Performances, Je’Von Evans vs. Sean Legacy vs. Ashante Adonis, Kelani Jordan vs. Zaria, more.

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

NXT TV RESULTS

MAY 20, 2025

ORLANDO, FLA. AT CAPITOL WRESTLING CENTER

LIVE ON CW NETWORK

REPORT BY NATE LINDBERG, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

NXT Commentators: Corey Graves, Vic Joseph, Booker T

Ring Announcer: Mike Rome

Backstage Correspondent(s): Sarah Schreiber

HOUR ONE

-The show opened with the NQCC and Oba Femi, respectively, showing up at the venue. Joe Hendry and Trick Williams were also spotted entering the building. A black SUV rolled in with North American Champ, Ricky Saints, inside, who made his way into the Performance Center. Saints made his way directly to the announcer booth.

-Ethan Page’s attack on Saints last week was shown.

(1) JE’VON EVANS vs. ASHANTE ADONIS vs. SEAN LEGACY

Adonis kicked off the match by throwing his entrance gear at Evans. Evans and Legacy teamed up to toss Adonis out of the ring before mixing it up themselves. Adonis tried getting back into the action, but was thrown out of the ring again by his two opponents within seconds.

Legacy and Evans continued to fight in the ring at a fast work rate. Adonis managed to take control of the match, keeping his two opponents on their toes. Evans hit a suicide dive on his opponents with a pretty scary landing, though the Bouncy Boy bounced right up to his feet and jumped into the crowd to celebrate before commercial (c).