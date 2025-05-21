AEW DYNAMITE PREVIEW (5/21): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: Wednesday, May 21, 2025

Where: Albuquerque, N.M. at Rio Rancho Events Center

How To Watch: Live on TBS and on Max streaming service

Attendance: WrestleTix reported that 2,888 tickets had been distributed; arena is set up for 3,257. The arena has a capacity of 7,500 spectators when configured for concerts.

Announced Matches & Other Notes

Jon Moxley & The Young Bucks vs. Samoa Joe & Powerhouse Hobbs & Swerve Strickland – All Star Trios match

Mina Shirakawa vs. Julia Hart (with “Timeless” Toni Storm on commentary)

Mercedes Moné and Jamie Hayter go face-to-face

Will Ospreay and “Hangman” Adam Page go face-to-face

MJF to sign contract to join The Hurt Syndicate

Visit this website during Dynamite for LIVE coverage by PWTorch editor Wade Keller who provides a detailed rundown of the show along with his analysis.

