5 YRS AGO – Keller’s AEW Dynamite Report (5/13/2020): Jericho vs. Pineapple Pete, Jurassic Express vs. Best Friends, plus Omega, Archer, Brodie Lee, MJF, Cody Rhodes

The following report originally published 5 years ago this week here at PWTorch.com…

AEW DYNAMITE TV REPORT

MAY 13, 2020

JACKSONVILLE, FLA. AT DAILY’S PLACE

AIRED ON TNT

Announcers: Jim Ross, Tony Schiavone, Excalibur

[HOUR ONE]

-The opening theme aired, then pyro blasted at Daily’s Place on the stage. The camera panned the wrestlers at ringside. (MJF and Jimmy Havoc were wearing masks; no one else appeared to be.) Jim Ross introduced the show and his colleagues Schiavone and Excalibur.

-Lance Archer came out to his entrance music, but he brought with him a wrestler from the back, beating him up and kicking him to the ring. Jake Roberts followed behind, walking rather gingerly. Jake entered the ring and said he was asked to make an apology for last week’s antics. He said as soon as she kisses his ass, she can have an apology. (A lot noise could be heard in the background, so they have the bleachers occupied by a lot of socially spaced people on-site.) Jake said they are writing their own book their way. “Like it or not, that’s just the way it is,” he said. He said women belong at home cooking, wiping babies butts, “and occasionally, if it’s cold outside, she can keep me warm.” He said he has a woman who visits him, and she makes sure he’s been watching Lance Archer’s work “because it makes me very excited.” He smiled as Ross sounded grossed out. There was a motor revving sound and Jake was thrown off. “What the hell is that?”

Cody was outside the venue in a Ford F150. He plowed into a barricade on the perimeter of the arena. Archer met him half way and they began to brawl. Cody made his way to Jake, but Archer caught up with him and threw him onto a table and chairs. “Welcome to our world,” said Jake. “Inside our world, you’re free meat.” Cody made a comeback and threw a chair into the ring, but Archer swept his legs. Cody yanked on Archer’s pony tail. Archer elbowed out of it and threw a chair at Archer’s head. Archer kicked Cody a second later, then set up his finisher. Archer went for a claw, but Cody blocked it. Cody went for a cutter, but Archer threw him off, then retreated near Jake against the ropes. Cody yelled back at him and tore off his shirt. Archer retreated. Excalibur said Archer doesn’t make any money if he fights now, so he’s waiting for the PPV.

(Keller’s Analysis: Good intensity by Cody, which was needed after what Archer and Jake did and said to Brandi. Archer continues to come across as a nasty intimidating heel. Jake was a delightfully awful person.)

-The announcers hyped the line-up. They framed Christopher Daniels vs. Brodie Lee as the main event. Ross threw to a video with an overview of the AEW Tag Team Division. It focused on the Nick Jackson injury which has sidelined The Young Bucks for months.

(1) JURASSIC EXPRESS (Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus w/Marko Stunt) vs. BEST FRIENDS (Chucky T & Trent w/Orange Cassidy)

Cassidy wore a face mask. Excalibur said Evil Uno & Stu Grayson not competing could cost them their place in the rankings, even though their not appearing in AEW is out of their hands. Jungle Boy and Chucky had some athletic early exchanges. Up next Luchasaurus got the better of Trent. Ross touted Jungle Boy as one of the building blocks of AEW at just age 22. Jungle Boy hit a top rope dropkick of Trent off of Luchasaurus’s shoulders. Trent dove through the ropes at Luchasaurus, but Luchasaurus caught him. Trent and Chucky double-team suplexed Luchasaurus on the floor. Then they hugged. Jungle Boy flip-dove onto them at ringside. Ross threw to a break, touting this having ramifications on the top five rankings. [c]

Luchasaurus battled Trent in the ring after the break. Trent hit a swinging DDT off the top rope. Luchasaurus rolled to the floor. Cassidy cheered him on from the stage. Rey Fenix leaped at Cassidy and stiff kicked him on the side of his head. MJF then threw Jungle Boy into the ringpost and then threw him back into the ring; the ref was distracted, checking on Cassidy. Taylor then gave Jungle Boy a leaping spike piledriver for the pin. Wardlow then attacked Stunt at ringside. Ross sarcastically said what a big man Wardlow is to attack little Marko. Luchasaurus yelled at Wardlow, but didn’t attack him. Ross said he wanted to tend to Marko, otherwise he’d be going after him.

WINNER: Best Friends in 12:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: Solid tag match with some heels building up some heat in the closing stage.)

-They went to the announcers at ringside to react to the chaos. They talked about Jon Moxley arriving. Then coincidentally, they cut to the back and Alex Marvez approached Mox and asked about Brodie Lee. Mox pushed past the camera. Marvez said he’s never seen Moxley like that and they might need security.

(2) PENELOPE FORD (w/Kip Sabian) vs. KRIS STATLANDER vs. BRITT BAKER vs. HIKARU SHIDA

Ross told Schiavone, “There’s your girl!” Schiavone said he’s not sure she’s his girl, but he has interacted with her a lot. He asked why she acts this way if she claims to be a role model. Lots of chaotic action early, one move after another with all four involved. At 3:00 all four were down and they cut to a break. [c]

Back from the break, the non-stop action continued rapid-fire. Ford eventually top rope dropkicked Shida with Baker and Statlander at ringside. She scored what Schiavone called the closest near fall of the match so far. Sabian jumped onto the ring apron and held Shida briefly. When Shida broke free, Ford made out with Sabian for about five seconds before Shida punched them. She scored a quick near fall. Shida followed with a quick falcon arrow for a two count, broken up by Statlander. Ford gave Statlander a poison rana. Baker threw Statlander into the ringpost as Shida gave Ford a backbreaker followed by a running knee to the face for the three count. Baker, meanwhile, had Statlander in a Lock Jaw on the floor. Ross said Shida protected her no. 1 ranking. Ross unfortunately reiterated the Jerry Lawler-ism that “all women hate each other.”

WINNER: Shida in 10:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: Really good and exciting non-stop action. Maybe a little too complex and clunky a few times, but it still added up to good TV and the right finish to emphasize Shida’s no. 1 contender status.)

-Pineapple Pete said ever since Chris Jericho gave him that nickname, life has been sweet. He said he was insulted at first. He said now he’s ready to face him one-on-one, no more insults. [c]

-Ross confirmed Shida would challenge Nyla Rose at Double or Nothing.

(3) SANTANA & ORTIZ vs. KENNY OMEGA & BROKEN MATT HARDY

Santana and Ortiz made their ring entrance first. Then they attacked Omega as he came out on the stage. In the ring, they took Omega down and landed a standing shooting star press. Kenny stayed on the mat and sold the impact as Hardy came out, staring down Santana and Ortiz. Hardy battled Santana on the stage and took him down and then threw him into the entrance tunnel. He got a “Delete!” chant going, then went after Ortiz in the ring. The ref called for the bell officially. Kenny and Hardy eventually took over. Ross said Ortiz and Santana have been hitting the gym and look in great shape. He said they want to make more money and impress their boss, Chris Jericho. Ortiz and Omega battled at ringside. Ortiz yanked Omega by his leg off the ring apron, then whipped him into the ringside barricade. They cut to a break at 5:00. [c]

Back live, Santana chopped Omega. Eventually Omega came back with a Snap Dragon. Hardy hot-tagged in and took control.

[HOUR TWO]

Hardy set up a Twist of Fate on Santana, but Ortiz interfered. Santana then dove through the ropes and tackled Hardy into the ringside barricade. Omega hit Santana with a pescado. Ross wanted to call it a crossbody instead. Hardy hit Santana with a Twist of Fate. Ortiz broke up the cover. Santana gave Omega a cutter a minute later. Ortiz landed a cannonball on Omega in the corner. Santana scored a near fall. Omega ducked a Street Sweeper double-team top rope clothesline off the shoulders finisher. Hardy tagged in and applied a butterfly submission with a leg body scissors on Ortiz. Ortiz dropped down and faded. Sammy Guevara then limped out in a neck brace with a chair. Hardy kicked the chair out of his hands and then gave him a Twist of Fate on or near the chair. Guevara rolled out of the ring. Hardy then set up a superplex on Ortiz. Ortiz fought out of it. Omega, though, charged with a V-Trigger. Hardy then gave Ortiz a Twist of Fate off the second rope for the win.

WINNERS: Omega & Hardy in 17:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: Good stuff.) [c]

-Taz interviewed Darby Allin backstage. He said he feels he owes Darby an apology because he kept bringing up that he lost to Cody in the TNT Championship Tournament last week. He then detailed how the match ended, how Cody beat him with a basic move called a tilt after Darby’s flashy moves weren’t enough. Darby stood and told Taz he knows what a tilt is because back in the day he finished third in amateur wrestling in Idaho. Taz said he didn’t know that, but he should have known how to counter. Darby stormed off.

-They went to ringside with Excalibur, Ross, and Schiavone. They discussed the rules to the Casino Ladder Match. Already announced are Rey Fenix, Colt Cabana, Orange Cassidy, and Darby Allin. The first to climb a ladder and grab a chip hanging above the ring earns a future AEW World Title shot.

-Lexi interviewed Shida backstage. Shida said she is happy, but struggled with her English. She was soon interrupted by Nyla Rose. She said she has a present for her. She hit her with a kendo stick, the looked at the camera, smiled, and licked her lips.

(3) MJF (w/Wardlow) vs. LEE JOHNSON

Ross said next week on Dynamite, Cassidy will face Fenix one-on-one after what happened earlier tonight. Schiavone announced Baker will face Statlander at Double or Nothing, plus Best Friends will face Private Party on the Buy In pre-show for no. 1 contendership to the tag team titles. MJF aggressively knocked Johnson at the bell. Schiavone said MJF is a jerk and a big mouth, but he believes in himself. Ross said he’s good, too. MJF took his time at first, but then picked it up and threw Johnson out of the ring. He yelled, “Make yourself famous!” Then he stomped on his face and powerbombed him onto the edge of the ring apron. Back in the ring, MJF landed a shoulder-breaker and a tapout to an armbar.

WINNER: MJF in 3:00.

-Afterward, MJF asked them to cut his music. He c0mplained that his peers weren’t cheering him. He told Jungle Boy he is so excited to face him at Double or Nothing. MJF said he has some ring rust and he feels pretty stiff. He asked Lee, writhing around on the mat, if he agreed. He said when he arrived earlier today he saw that Marko Stunt has an open contract for a match. He said he did them both a favor and signed his name on the dotted line. He told him to get ready for a lot of fun. He said he’s better than him and he knows it. MJF forgot to say it’s for next week, so Ross astutely said he assumes MJF is talking about next week. [c]

(4) CHRIS JERICHO (w/Sammy Guevara, Jake Hager, Santana, Ortiz) vs. PINEAPPLE PETE

Schiavone said with confidence this is the biggest match in Pete’s career. Pete took it to Jericho in a surprise flurry of hard-hitting offense at the bell. About 30 seconds in, Jericho caught a charging Pete with a Judas Effect, though, and pinned him.

WINNER: Jericho in under 1:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: Not saying that’s the wrong finish, but if you thought this was going to be a breakout moment for Pete, it wasn’t even close.)

-Jericho said now that the threat of Pineapple Pete has been vanquished, he asked if The Elite was even a thing anymore. He said he’s heard Hangman Page quit the business is bushwhacking in the forests of North Carolina picking berries. He said Matt & Nick Jackson are sitting at home pouting about how unfair the Inner Circle are. Jericho told The Elite he’ll give them another chance to “get your shit together.” He said the Inner Circle is writing history while the world sits back, “and that’s why we created the Stadium Stampede match.”

He explained it’s a fight in the middle of a 70,000 seat football stadium. He challenged them to the first-ever Stadium Stampede match at Double or Nothing. He said they’ll stand there and wait for their response because they’ve got all night. Suddenly the drone, Vanguard 1, showed up. It had a t-shirt hanging from it. Jericho said Vanguard has a lot of guts showing up after last time. He took his small shirt back. He asked if The Elite accepts the challenge. Vanguard said “We Accept” in computer letters on the screen. Jericho smiled and said the answer is yes. Jericho asked Vanguard if he has thought more about their invitation to join Inner Circle. Vanguard didn’t answer. Jericho said it’s too late anyway and they’ve rescinded the offer. He said Floyd is the sixth member. He pointed at his baseball bat. He then bashed Vanguard One with the bat and destroyed it. Schiavone said Jericho has lost his mind. Guevara took over with the bat. The Inner Circle surrounded it and yelled at the pieces.

Hardy came out from the back and looked distraught. The Inner Circle bailed out of the ring as Hardy bent down and cradled what was left of Vanguard 1. Excalibur said he’s inconsolable as Inner Circled gloated. [c]

-The announcers recapped the news so far during the show including updating the scheduled matches next week, adding Moxley vs. 10 (w/Brodie Lee) next week, plus Matt Hardy vs. Guevara. Schiavone said “Iron” Mike Tyson has agreed to present the winner of Cody vs. Archer the new TNT Championship.

-Christopher Daniels made his ring entrance. [c]

(5) BRODIE LEE vs. CHRISTOPHER DANIELS

Lee made his entrance. Brodie dominated early. Brodie got into it with the wrestlers at ringside. The announcers noted that they were wearing yellow wristbands, indicative of having passed a COVID-19 test earlier. Daniels made a comeback at ringside briefly, but Brodie soon landed a big boot and then methodically chopped at Daniels and then raked his eyes. They cut to a break at 6:00. [c]

Back from the break, Brodie continued the beatdown. Daniels made a comeback and landed Angel’s Wings. Brodie kicked out at one. Brodie sat up and smiled. Daniels landed his BME for a two count. Brodie eventually won after a lariat.

WINNER: Brodie Lee in 13:00.

-Brodie showed off the AEW Title belt he stole from Mox. Mox came out and went after Lee, but had to contend with Dark Order members first. Brodie “ran away like a scolded dog,” said Ross. The show closed with Moxley pacing in the ring. Mox said he can admire guts and seizing opportunities, but he does not suffer disrespect or suffer fools. He said Brodie has made a mistake he will dearly pay for with interest. He said when the dust settles, Brodie Lee might find his AEW career is over before it started.

(Keller’s Analysis: Good, basic 101 booking there.)