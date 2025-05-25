FREE PODCAST 5/25 – WKPWP Flagship from 10 Yrs Ago: Keller & Powell discuss Booker T’s commentary, Lana-Rusev-Ziggler, Shelton’s shortcomings, Ambrose, Reigns, Austin, more (137 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from ten years ago (5-26-2015), PWTorch editor Wade Keller and ProWrestling.net’s head honcho Jason Powell discuss WWE Elimination Chamber, Booker T’s color commentary, NXT Takeover, Dean Ambrose push, Austin at WM32, Lana-Rusev-Dolph Ziggler, Cena, Ambrose, WWE-NXT dynamic, more.

Then, in the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, they discussed how TNA has mishandled Destination America publicity, PPV vs. Network evolution, why doesn’t WWE end up with more black stars, Shelton Benjamin’s shortcomings, will Dean Ambrose or Roman Reigns turn, should U.S. Title move to NXT, the TNA-Eric Bischoff/Jason Harvey lawsuit, and more.

