5 YRS AGO – NXT TV Report (5-6-2020): Adam Cole vs. Velveteen Dream, Charlotte vs. Iyo Shirai, plus Gallagher, Tozawa, Dijakovic, Gargano, Kushida, Karrion Kross

The following report originally published 5 years ago this week here at PWTorch.com…

WELLS’S NXT TV REPORT

MAY 6, 2020

LIVE(?) IN ORLANDO, FLA. AT FULL SAIL UNIVERSITY

AIRED ON USA NETWORK

REPORT BY KELLY WELLS, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Mauro Ranallo, Beth Phoenix, Tom Phillips

[HOUR ONE]

-Rather than the usual recap session, the show launched right into hype for tonight’s big championship matches as well as Karrion Kross’s impending debut. Tom Phillips teed up the show.

(1) DOMINIK DIJAKOVIC vs. JOHNNY GARGANO

Johnny had new music – something like emo rock, I guess, with some faint wails. The ceiling tron said “Johnny Gargano – All Heart, No Soul.” Daijakovic entered second and leaned in to Johnny before hitting his pose.

Johnny smiled as the two danced around. Gargano hit a couple of shots, including a cheap shot when the ref tried to break in the corner. Dijakovic caught a forearm attempt and flattened Johnny with a shot to the chest. Johnny tried to slink away but Dijakovic caught up to him in a corner and threw hands. Dijakovic hit Gargano with a knee to the ribs, then tossed him and covered for one. To the corner, Dijakovic hit a big forearm. Irish whip and Dijakovic charged into an elbow. Johnny pretended he tweaked his knee to sucker in Dijakovic and throw some forearms. To a corner and a mudhole stomp by Gargano. Gargano leaned on Dominik with a boot until the ref broke it up. Johnny threw elbows to the back of Dijakovic’s head, then threw lefts until Dijakovic got back in it with a discus clothesline for another one count.

Dijakovic tossed Gargano with a suplex and covered for two. He was slow to recover but kept Johnny down with some forearms as Johnny attempted to clamp down on Dijakovic’s leg to mitigate damage. Both guys hit their feet and Dijakovic beat Johnny from one corner to another as Candice LeRae hit ringside. Dijakovic told Candice if she stuck her face in the match, it wouldn’t be good for her, and she looked on incredulously. Gargano dumped Dijakovic, then hit a tope. Candice checked on Johnny as the match went to commercial. An anti-vaping commercial looked so much like a vignette for a new star at first that I was fooled.

Gargano had Dijakovic grounded with a sleeper, but Dijakovic stood up and fought him off shortly after return. Big boot by Dijakovic and a few big rights as well. Forearms and knees until Johnny caught one and threw some kicks. Rope run, cyclone kick by Dijakovic for two. Gargano reached for Candice to try to leave the ring, and shortly after a distraction gave Johnny a two count. Feast Your Eyes attempt, Johnny blocked and hit a superkick for a long two. Candice jumped up on the apron and distracted ref Drake Wuertz while Gargano worked on removing a turnbuckle pad. Dijakovic caught Gargano in a slam for a long two, then went up the turnbuckles. Johnny jumped up to block his climb and cut Dijakovic’s legs down with shots. Sunset flip attempt, Dijakovic blocked and hit a big superkick. Dijakovic wanted a suplex out of the corner, and Gargano continued work on the turnbuckle pad. Dijakovic went for a powerbomb, and Gargano shifted to throw Dijakovic’s face into the exposed buckle. Johnny hit One Final Beat (slingshot DDT) for the win.

WINNER: Johnny Gargano at 13:56.

(Wells’s Analysis: During Johnny’s previous softer heel run, he didn’t change a whole lot about his in-ring style, but he’s changed to a much more heelish style this time around, and cheated and chickened out as many times as possible, with Candice getting involved as well. Very enjoyable match, wrestled in a much older-school style than one might expect)

-Imperium vignette. Marcel Barthel said they proved over and over this last year they’re the most dominant tag team. Barthel pretended he couldn’t remember Timothy Thatcher’s name. Fabian Aichner added some basic puffed-up heel words and they hit their pose.

(2) JACK GALLAGHER vs. AKIRA TOZAWA – Cruiserweight Championship match – Group B

Gallagher almost certainly has to win this match for Group B’s final matches to matter much at all, particularly for Isaiah “Swerve” Scott. Both guys stopped and took a look at the Cruiserweight Championship belt.

Gallagher charged in the corner with a dropkick and missed. Quick octopus by Tozawa. Rope run, Samoan Drop by Gallagher. Missed elbow and a sick German suplex by Tozawa. Tozawa went up and Gallagher bailed. Tozawa attempted a tope but Gallagher threw a forearm to stop his momentum. He threw a few more shots before heading back into the ring. Gallagher hit a knee to Tozawa’s back and leaned on him to finally slow thing down a little, and he worked the fingers and then hit some knees and ack elbows. Clothesline missed and Tozawa hit a Frankensteiner. Both guys ended up outside the ring shortly after and fought on the apron, exchanging shots. Gallagher begged for more shots, then wanted a suplex but Tozawa shifted momentum and hit a nice DDT on the apron. Back in, senton by Tozawa…finished? Wow. Quick, and not what I expected.

WINNER: Akira Tozawa at 3:45.

Tozawa spoke on the ramp. He said he never wrestled Fantasma, and doesn’t know him, but he’ll beat him.

(Wells’s Analysis: The announcers didn’t make mention of it, but this eliminated both Gallagher and Swerve from contention. It doesn’t behoove them to announce the upcoming Swerve-Gallagher match is of no consequence, so I don’t blame them. I expect Fantasma to win this block, and perhaps the tournament, and Swerve can be a built-in challenger as a result of his defeat of Fantasma in this tournament. This match was lively and fun while it lasted, and it’s very cool to see the talented Tozawa treated as a priority)

(3) XIA LI vs. CHELSEA GREEN (w/Robert Stone)

Stone’s music interrupted the end of Li’s entrance, and he spoke a few words about the total package, Chelsea Green. Stone’s suit pants were even worse than usual, and comically short.

Green hit some shots right at the bell, and both missed spots in the corner. Armbar by Li, but Green punched her way out. Li with a thrustkick. Aliyah showed up at ringside and distracted Li, and Green hit the I’m Prettier for the win.

WINNER: Chelsea Green at 1:15.

(Wells’s Analysis: Again, Xia Li loses a match that could move her up and remains in a never-ending feud with Aliyah. Not sure who was more at fault, but Chelsea’s finisher was an absolute mess here, saved only by the camera angle. It was shown on replay for some reason)

-Velveteen Dream said Adam Cole’s dream was over from his purple couch.

(4) LEON RUFF vs. KARRION KROSS

Kross’s entrance was in black and white, full with goth metal. with Scarlett mouthing the words while gesticulating wildly. Red lights and fog machines filled the ring as they entered. It was loud, overwrought and melodramatic all in the very best of ways. Instantly one of NXT’s best all-time debut entrances.

Doomsday Saito suplex by Kross to open, and Ruff – a very talented bump machine with a good future – sold like a champ. Another. Kross hit his finisher, the Kross Jacket, to finish.

WINNER: Karrion Kross at 0:54.

(Wells’s Analysis: Good call on Ruff here; he’s so good in this role (although I hope his ship comes in eventually). Kross and Scarlett looked like absolute stars and can’t-miss prospects here, and the match was short enough that viewers should already be aching for the next taste)

-Hype video for Charlotte-Io Shirai. Brief but effective.

-Brief Matt Riddle/Timothy Thatcher segment. Riddle was as serious as he gets in saying he welcomes the challenge of Imperium. Thatcher said “You knock ’em out…I’ll tap ’em out.”

(5) CHARLOTTE FLAIR vs. IO SHIRAI – NXT Women’s Championship

Io entered first, and Beth put over her attitude change and said she became what she was always meant to be – dangerous. Seems like the heel turn is being re-framed as simply a turn to more aggression. Alicia Taylor handled formal entrances.

Mauro found a way to work in the words “Fetch the Bolt Cutters,” which is the name of a new fantastic album by Fiona Apple. Flair with a block. Matrix escape by Io on another attempt and a dropkick by Io. Io begged Charlotte to come forward but Charlotte begged off in the ropes. Snap mare by Flair, who worked the upper body figure four into a headscissors. Kip-up by Charlotte after she allowed Io up. Chops in the corner. Rope run, sunset flip attempt by Io but Charlotte sat down on Io. To their feet and Io threw forearms. Io leaned on Charlotte in the corner but Charlotte booted her away and hit a clothesline to stay in control as the match went to commercial.

Shirai hit a springboard dropkick upon return. To the corner, Charlotte hit a back elbow to take Io down. Charlotte went up the buckle and Io followed and hit a Frankensteiner for two. Shots were traded and Charlotte hit a kick. Io charged the corner but Charlotte caught her and hit a backbreaker, then went high. Moonsault missed. Io hit an uppercut, then 619. Charlotte slumped in a corner and Io hit double knees for a long two. Io stepped over Charlotte as she walked over for a moonsault, but the moonsault found knees. Charlotte rolled up Io quickly for a very long two, and Charlotte sold frustration. Powerbomb attempt by Flair, but Io changed momentum and put Charlotte in the turnbuckle. Charlotte bailed. Io missed a moonsault to the outside but landed on her feet. Flair had grabbed a kendo stick and took it to Io for an immediate DQ. Charlotte started disassembling the steps to use them against Io, but Rhea Ripley charged into the frame after some weeks away, and charged at Flair, who took off. Io wasn’t pleased with Rhea being around and tried to go after her, but couldn’t catch up as she sold the effects of the match. Rhea told Io to shut up and headed out.

WINNER: Io Shirai by disqualification at 10:43.

(Wells’s Analysis: The match, of course, was very strong between these two; Charlotte’s dominance is providing a new monster heel feel to NXT that somhow still feels fresh after the lengthy run of Shayna Baszler. Io is essentially a tweener which allows her to play the middle in what will likely eventually be a triple threat between tonight’s players. Schmoz endings are rare in NXT, but in retrospect this finish feels obvious as there’s so much more to do with Charlotte here and Io shouldn’t be taking a loss outright)

(6) KUSHIDA vs. JAKE ATLAS – Cruiserweight Championship match – Group A

Kushida hopped into a body lock, then started wrenching the arms. Atlas flipped out of trouble, to the buckle, arm drag by Atlas. Kushida took his boots to Atlas’s arm. Atlas bailed and Kushida hit a senton from the turnbuckle. Back inside, Kushida hit the hiptoss/cartwheel/dropkick spot. Palm strike in the corner. Atlas hit a dropkick and suplex with a bridge for two. Kushida threw hard kicks but got caught with a neckbreaker by Atlas, and bailed. Kushida ran to another side but Atlas hit a tope all the same. Atlas went up and jumped right into the Sakuraba Lock for an immediate tap.

Kushida gave a quick ringside interview and said “time will tell” at the end.

WINNER: Kushida at 3:04.

(Wells’s Analysis: That match looked to have legs, but I like that it established Kushida’s ability to end a match at any time. Like with the Group B match, this ended the chances for the guy who lost. Although four group matches remain, it’s essentially a single-elimination tournament for the championship now with Kushida-Maverick on one side and Tozawa-Fantasma on the other. The tournament did a good job of surprising us, for sure. This match, for its brief runtime, was great, and I hope the two get another chance to tangle eventually)

-Finn Balor stood at the podium. He said he used to think the biggest snakes in this company were in the suits, but maybe not. He said you attack the big man, you get the big push. He said to whoever attacked him, the push you’re expectin’ – it won’t be a push, it’ll be a squash.

(Wells’s Analysis: Worked shoots with wrestler lingo are always stupid, and this is no exception. Let us believe. This appearance was fairly well promoted, so for it to be 30 seconds long or so with nobody being named is a little dirty, but all the same, it would’ve been a surprise for this to be figured out so quickly)

(7) DENZEL DEJOURNETTE vs. CAMERON GRIMES

Grimes wanted the Cave In quick, but Dejournette moved and hit a couple of dropkicks. The Cave In hit the next time, though.

WINNER: Cameron Grimes at 0:22.

Grimes took the stick after the match and said times were changing around here. It’s Grime Time. He said he deserves better than this. He said Finn said if you want to be at the top, you come for him. He said someone must have beat him to it. He said he’d go right to him and right into his face –

From behind, Finn Balor showed up and got in Grimes’s face. Grimes backtracked and Finn begged him to slap him in the face as he said. Grimes went for a cheap shot but got hit with a double stomp and a sling blade. Grimes bailed. Finn said there was a snake in the grass somewhere back there, and when he found it, he would cut off its head.

(Wells’s Analysis: Great to see Grimes back, though he looks to be cannon fodder for Balor as Balor’s story of who attacked him is just getting going. Balor’s brief appearance just before this makes more sense now, given that he was able to expound on things a little more here.)

-One final Dream-Cole package aired before the commercial.

-Upon return, it was announced that William Regal made Cameron Grimes vs. Finn Balor official for next week.

(8) ADAM COLE vs. VELVETEEN DREAM – NXT Championship match

If there’s no overrun, this is going to be relatively brief. Nothing special with the entrances; champ entered last, and without the rest of Undisputed Era. Alicia Taylor handled formal intros. Tom Phillips let us know that this match is presented by Geico.

To the corner; Dream threw a forearm to sneak out. A few more shots and action went outside. Dream tossed Cole into the steps, then tossed Cole inside but got caught with two superkicks. Cole wanted the Last Shot but Dream hit a spinebuster for two. Back to a corner where Dream threw more fists, then set up Cole on the turnbuckle and went up. Fireman’s carry, Cole slipped and almost fell and Beth’s instinct took over as she called it an “awkward spot.” Back inside, Dream covered for two and the match went to commercial.

Cole had Dream in a headlock, but Dream fought out and threw shots in the corner. He mounted Cole in the corner for more shots but Cole kicked Dream down to the mat and slipped away. He said Dream was a fraud and a joke. Lariats by Dream, and a hard elbow. Body shots in the corner and a flying ax-handle for two. Dream rolled up Cole into a fireman’s carry for DVD but Cole slipped away. Superkick by Dream for another two count. Dream went up and missed, and Cole hit a big boot and a backstabber for two as Mauro lost his mind. Cole picked up Dream in a fireman’s carry, escape, waistlock, standing switch, ushigoroshi by Cole for two. Mauro sold it as an absolute retention, as if ushigoroshi has ever finished.

Reset as both guys sold pain and frustration. Cole jawed a bit more. Shot exchange, on knees and then feet. Cole dumped Dream to the apron, then the floor with forearms. Dream went up, got hit with a superkick but landed in a heap on a selling Cole for a two count.

Roderick Strong and Bobby Fish hit the ring, and Dexter Lumis took out both. Referee D.A. Brewer got taken out as well, and Dream hit Purple Rainmaker for a visual pin. Dream woke Brewer, then from the top rope cleared out Fish and Roddy, who were still tangling with Lumis. Cole recovered and hit The Last Shot.

WINNER: Adam Cole at 10:15.

(Wells’s Analysis: A lot of moving parts here at the end. I thought Lumis might prove to be a double agent of sorts for a moment, but he stayed on the babyface side of things. It’s a very good question whether Dream would have won this match if not for what’s been going on for him outside the ring, but given what’s been up, it’s not overly shocking that this was a retention. I’m not sure where Dream goes in the immediate future, but Lumis seems primed for a feud with UE, and maybe even Cole, though that would be a surprising rocket to the top. The match was okay, but didn’t kick into a high gear or anything, leading into another iffy finish to make the championship matches two for two with less-than-satisfying endings.)

FINAL THOUGHTS: With the three promoted matches for tonight, a lot of folks expected a TakeOver-like show, but the championship matches each went under 11 minutes and ended up being more angle than match, and there were a full five matches that were each under four minutes long, making this feel more like a regular show in the end after all. NXT continues to be a little more daring with pushes and angles while going a little lighter on in-ring minutes; like clockwork, this show usually gives us 53-59 minutes in the ring, but this episode was about 42 (counting minutes during commercials) despite a larger match count than usual. Though there were no payoffs as many predicted, we did get a lot of steps toward them and set up some new matches for the future, as well as continuing mystery theater with Finn Balor. It fell short of last week’s effort – a surprise given the matches promoted – but was a nice show, all things considered.

Follow me on social media @spookymilk, and join us at half past the hour for PWT Talks NXT using the link at the top.