AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (5/28): Keller’s report with analysis of Toni Storm-Mercedes face-to-face, Cole defending against Fletcher, Hangman addressing his big win, more

AEW DYNAMITE REPORT

MAY 28, 2025

EL PASO, TEX. AT EL PASO COUNTY COLISEUM

AIRED LIVE ON TBS & MAX

REPORT BY JOSHUA WHITE, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Excalibur, Ian Riccaboni, Taz, Tony Schiavone

Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

Attendance: WrestleTix reports that 3,611 tickets had been distributed right before showtime; arena is set up for 3,689. The arena has a capacity of 11,000 spectators when configured for concerts.

-The AEW Dynamite opening theme aired. Then pyro blasted on the stage as Excalibur introduced the show.

-Tony Schiavone stood mid-ring and introduced “Hangman” Adam Page. Hangman walked out, wearing the Owen Hart Tournament belt around his waist. Excalibur recapped Hangman beating Will Ospreay at Double or Nothing and then plugged the replay. He called it “an unforgettable night.”

As Hangman gathered his thoughts, a terribly uncoordinated crowd tried and failed to get a chant going. Hangman said triumph in life is fleeting and momentary. He said you’re on top of the world for the night and then wake up and realize the moment has passed you. “But so is defeat,” he said. In the past two or three years, that is something he had let himself lose sight of. He said what matters is not the win or loss, but what you decide to do with it. He said at Double or Nothing, two men entered and they knew one of them would have to leave defeated.

He thanked Ospreay for “the fight of my life and reminding me why I decided to do this in the first place.” He said he dispelled any notion that Ospreay couldn’t be the type of man who could carry the company forward. Fans chanted “Ospreay!” He said while one of them had to taste defeat, another would taste victory.

He said he will never defend the belt he wears as there will be a tournament next year. He handed Schiavone the belt. His voice cracked as he said winning the tournament means so much to him, but he must look forward and focus on what this has always been about – the men’s AEW World Championship. He said he chased that since they all saw the three letters “A-E-W” together for the first time.

He said for seven months, that title has been hidden away in a briefcase. He said to him, that championship was to be a shining light and beacon to show the world what AEW stands for: Competition, creativity, compassion, passion, and the human dignity with which we all treat each other. “That is what this is all about,” he said emphatically.

(Keller’s Analysis: That crescendo deserved a better response than El Paso gave it.)

He said on his first day in AEW, he told everyone watching that while he was in AEW, they would be his boss. He said in seven weeks in Texas, he will win the AEW World Championship. “I will free it from that briefcase and hold it above my head for the world to see,” he said. He promised to defend it with every ounce of his being. “That is a promise I will keep,” he said. Swerve Strickland’s theme played and he walked to the ring. It’s eight minutes into the show at this point.

As Swerve made his way to the ring, the announcers talked about the history between these two. Ricabonni said their rivalry has included disappointment, jubilation, and arson. He said neither man has a depth they won’t sink to. They stared at each other as fans chanted “Swerve’s House!”

Swerve said if they’re wondering why he’s there, he’d educate them. He looked to the screen to a clip of The Young Bucks taking credit for costing Swerve the AEW Title and saying they don’t forget who their friends are and they did it for Hangman. “We still love you, and we know you still love us, buddy,” Nicholas Jackson said.

Swerve said he had the match won at Dynasty, but then conveniently the EVPs showed up and cost him the championship. He said Hangman was also in the ring. He said Hangman now has a clear path to the championship due to his loss. He said he is “gonna call collusion on this.” He said Hangman made a promise to him to his face that he would not let him become AEW World Champion again. He said he is there in the ring staring at him eye to eye. He said: “I’m going to ask you, and don’t freakin’ lie to me, did you do this?”

Hangman raised the mic and said, “Well, dumbass, at Dynasty, I locked my eyes on you, then I locked my eyes on Jon Moxley, and for one god-forsaken second, I even thought about helping you.” He said if he wanted to cost him the match, he would have done it to his face because he had done it before.

Swerve said, “Sounds good, but you’re still full of shit.” He lowered the mic and he and Hangman exchanged heated words. Ospreay’s music played and he trotted to the ring and stepped up to Hangman and Swerve who were ignoring him and still arguing. Fans chanted, “Holy shit!”

Fans chanted, “Bruv! Bruv!” Ospreay told Swerve he hates getting involved in his business. He said Swerve has looked after him since he was 20 and he sees him like a big brother. He said Swerve is wrong about Hangman. He said you learn a lot about going to battle with them in the ring and the stakes were high. He said he lost Sunday and has never felt more defeated in his entire life. He said Hangman walked up the ramp, turned back, picked him up, and shook his head in the ring like a man.

“I looked in his eyes and I could see he cares about this place, mate,” he said. He said he had the same feeling when he lost to Swerve last year. He said Swerve did the same thing. “You picked me up,” he said. He told them to look around because “people are starting to believe in us again,” he said. He said it’s not him or Swerve, it’s Hangman. He told Swerve to look at him. He said they have one shot and they can make it easier on him if they all work together. “You, me, and Hangman,” he said.

Swerve batted the mic of Ospreay’s hands. Swerve angrily told Ospreay he could never work with Hangman. He stormed out of the ring and marched to the back. Excalibur said the wounds of the past still haven’t healed with Swerve and Hangman.

Hangman then told Ospreay that he won’t take Swerve’s help ever. Hangman stormed out. Ospreay raised his arms above his head in frustration and sighed and shook his head.

(Keller’s Analysis: Tremendous babyface promo from “Hangman” Page. I like that they’re not just forgetting or moving on from the depths that Swerve and Hangman sunk to during their feud and just having them set it aside easily. Swerve doesn’t really have rational reason to believe at this point Hangman is still working with the Bucks or that the Bucks would be telling the truth about working with Hangman to keep him from the AEW Title. Ospreay as the one trying to bring everyone together for a greater good was really good use of him coming out of Double or Nothing, showing that he’s not a sore loser and isn’t selfish but wants to be part of a greater good.)

-Jon Moxley and his crew drove up in a pick-up truck and made their way to the ring. Willow Nightingale then came out to her music. “Speedball” Mike Bailey and then Mark Briscoe came out.

(1) JON MOXLEY & GABE KIDD & MARINA SHAFIR vs. MARK BRISCOE & “SPEEDBALL” MIKE BAILEY & WILLOW NIGHTINGALE

Kidd and Briscoe went at each other when the bell rang 22 minutes into the hour. Speedball, meanwhile, kicked away at Mox at ringside. Briscoe yanked Kidd through the ropes by his neck and then picked up a chair and held it up. Fans cheered. He set up the chair and leaped off of it with a flip dive onto Mox and Shafir at ringside. He slapped hands as they cut to a break. [c]

They showed a clip from during the break of Kidd taking over with a uranage exploder suplex on Briscoe. Briscoe tried to fight back when Mox tagged in. Briscoe tagged in Speedball who went on a flurry of offense against Mox including a top rope dropkick. Bailey threw more kicks at Mox and played to the crowd. He landed a standing shooting star press for a two count.

Willow and Shafir tagged in next and battled officially center-ring. Willow covered Shfari with a stack cover, but Kidd intervened and broke it up. Briscoe went after Kidd and clotheslined him over the top rope. Speedball went after Mox with rapid-fire kicks when Mox entered. Kidd gave Speedball a nasty German suplex onto his head and shoulder. They both rolled out of the ring as Willow and Shafir continued to battle. Fans chanted “AEW!”

Speedball and Mox officially tagged back in at 9:00. Wheeler Yuta shoved Speedball off the top rope to ringside. Kidd attacked Bailey and dropped him onto the time keeper’s table. They cut to another break. [c]

Back from the break, fans were chanting “Speedball!” as he took a beating from Mox. They showed Kris Statlander watching the match on a monitor backstage as Speedball took it to Kidd with a flurry of moves and kicks. Speedball tagged out to Briscoe who went after Kidd and an interfering Mox.

Shortly thereafter chaos broke out including a Pounce by Willow at ringside on Shafir and a flip dive by Speedball landing on Kidd and Mox at ringside. Speedball fended off an interfering Yuta. Briscoe landed a frog splash on Kidd for a two count. They showed Statlander watching again. Briscoe set up a Jay Driller. Kidd resisted and then Claudio Castagnoli entered the ring. Brisco let go of Kidd and knocked him out of the ring. Kommander then walked the top rope and did a turning dive onto Claudio. Excalibur said he would face Claudio this Saturday on Collision.

Mox put Briscoe in a sleeper, but Briscoe countered with a jackknife cover for a two count. Mox landed a sudden Paradigm Shift and then applied the Bulldog Choke. Kidd clotheslined Speedball to stop his save. Shafir blocked Willow’s attempt to break up the choke. The ref called for the bell, determining Briscoe was out.

WINNERS: Moxley & Kidd & Shafir in 19:00.

-A vignette aired with MVP talking about their victory at Double or Nothing. He said it was the fifth successful AEW Tag Team Title defense and the debut of MJF as a full-fledged member of the Hurt Syndicate. MJF said he’ll make sure they keep their belts. He said they roll together and they will will make sure he ends up with the AEW World Title belt around his waist again too. He said it’s not personal, it’s just business. Shelton Benjamin and Bobby Lashley stood behind MJF and were with him all the way.

(Keller’s Analysis: Alright, we’re solidly in a place where MJF appears to be aligned with the rest of the Hurt Syndicate, and everyone are clear cut heels at this point in the faction. It didn’t necessarily seem like it was heading that way initially. I’m still not sold the chemistry developing in a convincing way, but I’m happy to be at this stage.)

-Megan Bayne and Penelope Ford spoke backstage briefly about their no DQ match coming up next. [c]

-A promo aired with Ricochet backstage where he said he has been looking around the landscape of AEW and all the factions, so he thinks he needs a crew. “Some loyal subjects who will follow me on my quest for gold,” he said. He said he will show everyone why his simply out of this world. “Ahh ha!” he closed with.

(2) ANNA JAY & HARLEY CAMERON vs. MEGAN BAYNE & PENELOPE FORD

Bayne and Ford made their entrance first. The announcers commented on the tag match at the Double or Nothing pre-show. When Jay and Cameron came out, they charged into the ring with weapons. They bashed each other with apparatus they brought into the ring. They cut to a break a few minutes in. [c]

Back from the break, Cameron tried to sunset bomb Bayne off the ring apron, but Bayne hung onto the top rope. Jay then bashed Bayne in the head with a chair, sending her crashing through the table below.

Back in the ring, Ford landed a lung blower on Jay, but Jay moved as she went for a moonsault mid-ring onto a chair. Bayne threw Cameron into the ringside steps. The ref came over to check on Cameron. Cameron popped up after a minute and shoved the ringside doctor away despite a bloodied nose. Taz and Excalibur agreed she likely broke her nose.

Jay slammed Ford onto a chair with a Gory Bomb and went for a cover. Bayne shoved Jay off of Ford at two. Bayne then dropped Jay onto a chair in the ring. Cameron broke up the pin. Bayne scored a two count on a bloodied Cameron. Fans chanted, “Harley! Haryey!” Excalibur noted the ringside doc was checking on Jay. Ford leaped off the top rope and delivered a Doomsday Device on Cameron and then Bayne scored the three count.

Taz said Cameron and Jay showed such heart and toughness in the whole battle. Wayne shoved Cameron’s head into the mat after the match before leaving. Jay was helped to her feet at ringside.

WINNERS: Bayne & Ford in 11:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: A wild brawl with some legit damage done along the way.)

[HOUR TWO]

-Mercedes Mone showed up outside the arena in a low-rider. She was draped in belts.

(3) THE OPPS (Samoa Joe & Katsuyori Shibata & Will Hobbs) vs. THE FRAT HOUSE (Preston Vance & Cole Karter & Griff Garrison w/Jacked Jamison) – AEW Trios Title match

As The Opps made their way to the ring, they showed an inset clip of Hook returning. Excalibur noted that Joe was happy to see Hook back, but the feeling didn’t appear mutual. Taz said he is sure he has his reasons, and he’s his own guy, and apologized for not knowing more. Excalibur threw to clips of The Frat House partying the night before in El Paso at a bar, throwing darts and acting obnoxious.

Jacked Jamison talked about partying at Shifty’s dive, throwing one of their world famous Frat House parties. He said they’re on the lookout for the next member. He said regarding everyone in El Paso, all the women are weak and skinny and all the girls are fat and ugly. He said they didn’t find a new member, but they’re not leaving empty-handed because they’re walking out as the new Trios Champions.

Joe head-butted Preston Vance as he was making obnoxious booing noises on the mic. The bell rang 7 minutes into the hour. The Opps beat up The Frat House wrestlers one at a time. When Jacked hit Hobbs from behind with a paddle, Hobbs no-sold it and then clotheslined him over the top rope to the floor. Hobbs gave Preston a spinebuster and then caught Karter diving at him and gave him a spinebuster for the win.

The camera showed the battered Frat boys at ringside looking like they were hung over from a night of partying.

WINNERS: The Opps in 3:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: The Frat House are basically a modern version of The Spirit Squad – an obnoxious group of bump takers who are fun to boo on way to being defeated. They’re good utility heels to add a little spice to lopsided TV wins for bigger stars.) [c]

-Renee Paquette stood center-ring and introduced Jamie Hayter. She said she fought her heart out at Double or Nothing. Excalibur said she asked for time to address the results of her match against Mercedes at Double or Nothing. Renee asked if she has had time to think about what is next for her. As she began to answer, the lights went out. Excalibur called it “a technical issue we’re trying to address.” The lights came on and Thekla the Toxic Spider was in the ring attacking Hayter. Excalibur said she was most recently competing in Stardom in Japan, but was fired for striking the president of the company. She then did a scorpion pose in the ring and then flipped over and stared at the camera.

(Keller’s Analysis: I’m a fan of babyfaces owning losses and not just disappearing from TV after big high-profile losses. Transitioning her quickly into a feud with a newcomer gives her a new purpose right away.)

-A vignette aired on Mistico from CMLL.

(4) ADAM COLE vs. KYLE FLETCHER – AEW TNT Title match

Cole made his entrance. Excalibur said fans like Cole because he is like they are and lives on hope. He said you can’t take hope to the bank, but you can take Fletcher to the bank. Taz told Don Callis to tell Fletcher not to do a Hook impersonation next time he’s in the ring. Fletcher was leaning in the corner with his back turned looked grumpy like Hook does. Callis said they’re all about gimmick infringement up and down the card, and if anyone has a problem, they can step up and express it. The bell rang 22 minutes into the hour.

Fans chanted “Adam Cole” just before they locked up. When Riccaboni said he sees Fletcher’s career following the trajectory that Cole’s has. Callis took exception and asked if someone won a contest to be an announcer for the night. Riccaboni said he was paying him a compliment.

After Cole superkicked Fletcher to the floor, Rocky Romero and Trent Beretta ran out to confront Cole. Roderick Strong and Kyle O’Reilly fought them to the back. Fletcher landed a super kick on Cole and then delivered a nasty powerbomb on the edge of the ring apron. Fletcher flexed and posed as the ref checked on Cole. (Yikes!) They cut to a double-box break. [c/db]

Back from the break, Excalibur said it appeared the back of Cole’s neck struck the edge of the ring apron. Tazz said it’s right-angled steel around the ring and it’s a dangerous spot for a body to land. Callis said the reason Cole was on the floor is he kicked Fletcher to the floor.

Cole said something to the ref about his condition and the ref returned to the ring with Fletcher and began counting out Cole. Cole eventually returned to the ring and took more of a beating from Fletcher. Callis choked Cole from ringside, then returned to the commentary desk.

Cole made a comeback and dropped Fletcher onto his knee for a two count at 8:00. Cole went for Panama Sunrise, but Fletcher sat down on it and scored a two count. Fletcher back-suplexed Cole and then landed a running kick in the corner. Cole countered quickly. He then delivered a Panama Sunrise. “Oh no!” said Callis. Cole exposed his knee. Josh Alexander ran in and cut off Cole before he land the running knee. The ref called for the bell.

WINNER: Cole via DQ in 9:00 to retain the TNT Title.

(Keller’s Analysis: It felt kinda weird having Cole actually on Dynamite defending the TNT Title since he’s been either out of action or mostly on Collision. That spot where the back of Cole’s head and neck landed on the edge of the ring apron looked genuinely dangerous. The Callis-Riccaboni interplay continues to be more uncomfortable than entertaining.)

-Afterward, Alexander and Fletcher double-teamed Cole. Brody King came out for the save with a chair in hand. Fletcher and Alexander bailed out to ringside. Lance Archer was standing next to Callis at ringside. A fan held up a sign that said, “I’m Here for Brody King.” [c]

(5) JOSH ALEXANDER (w/Lance Archer, Don Callis) vs. BRODY KING

The bell rang 36 minutes into the hour right after the break. Excalibur, in a nice touch, said security was holding them apart until after the break. A graphic hyped the “four-hour special event” next week, AEW FyterFest.

The fight spilled to the floor briefly and then back into the ring. Excalibur plugged Claudio vs. Komander and Mascara Dorada vs. Hechicero for Collision on Saturday night. When Alexander took over, they cut to Archer applauding. Alexander whipped King into the ringside steps. They cut to a double-box break at 6:00. [c/db]

King nailed Alexander with a hard lariat. King struggled to set up Alexander on the second rope for a superplex. Alexander leaped down and snapped King’s arm over the turnbuckle. King and Alexander continued to battle on the ring apron. Alexander gave King a German suplex onto the ring apron.

Alexander chopped King after putting him on a chair at ringside. When he charged, King lifted a boot and then chopped him. Fans barked.

Back in the ring, King went for a cannonball, but Alexander moved and then applied an ankle lock. Alexander escaped and then German suplexed King into a bridge for a near fall at 13:00. Alexander came up bleeding from the forehead.

Alexander leaped off the top rope with a moonsault, but King lifted his knees. He then hit a heavy lariat followed by Gonzo bomb for the win.

King protected his right arm from the ref raising it afterward due to Alexander targeting it throughout the match.

WINNER: King in 14:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: The landing there was scary as if Alexander was expecting a powerbomb but his head was going to hit first straight down and he had to adjust late. Good, hard-hitting fight.)

-Excalibur said King was the first of three challengers earning the right to face Omega next Wednesday at Fyter Fest. Excalibur plugged Collision matches this Saturday, including Mina Shirakawa vs. Skye Blue and Don Callis Family (Beretta & Romero & Takeshita) vs. O’Reilly & Strong & Tomohiro Ishii.

-They went backstage to Kyle Fletcher raging about coming up short, saying he didn’t need help from the Callis family members. Cole attacked Fletcher as he was talking. Security quickly separated them. Cole yelled, “I’m going to kill you! You’re a dead man! I had you beat!”

(Keller’s Analysis: Not sure what to make of Fletcher saying he didn’t need the Callis family interference there. Is it more indicative of Fletcher breaking away from the Callis Family or Fletcher trying to push Alexander out of the Callis Family already or something else or nothing at all?)

-Mercedes Mone made her ring entrance, draped in belts. She said she is the greatest winner of the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament ever. She mentioned her hero Eddie Guerrero. Fans chanted, “Eddie! Eddie!” She said legends like him don’t compare to her. Fans switched to booing. She said that’s why she calls herself the CEO of AEW. Toni Storm’s music interrupted and Luther led Storm onto the stage.

Storm entered the ring and laid the belt on the mat between them. Mercedes said they finally meet. She said the fans of AEW are sick of the black and white and want a champion full of color. Storm said she has waited so long for her. She said 441 days ago she arrived in AEW on a show named after her, and she has won titles and made history and remained undefeated. She said she has never once spoken to her or looked at her. She said she said that she had been watching her since before she even came to AEW. She said said she told Tony Khan this was the one match she wanted. “So darling, what took you so long?” she said.

Mercedes said, “Patience.” She said this isn’t about her legacy. She said she doesn’t go around shaking just anyone’s hand “when I am the Beyonce of professional wrestling.” She said she is the standard and the conversation and the blueprint and the revolution.

Storm said she is the Toni Storm of Professional Wrestling and told Mercedes that she has never met anyone like her. Mercedes said she met a shy nervous Storm ten years ago. She said she has changed too, because she isn’t a boss anymore, she’s a CEO. She said they will have the greatest women’s match of all time.

Storm said they have so many similarities and started so young, struggled on the indies, achieved success, won trophies, and were given flowers, but left it all behind to follow their hearts. “And in AEW, we became exactly who we are meant to be!” she said.

She said there’s one glaring difference, though. She said while Mercedes wants all the titles, “I need only one.” She said she has “lived for this and cried for this and bled for this and died for this.” She looked down at the belt. Fans chanted, “She’s our captain!” Then a “Toni!” chant broke out. She said if she wants to ride the Toni Train through the tunnel, she hopes she can get deep enough. “Toni, darling, not even your hips are wide enough for the Mone Train.”

Toni said in 45 days they will meet again in Texas and somewhere in the world, a little girl with big dreams will be watching and she’ll say, “Holy shit, these bitches are crazy.” She said she sincerely believes she is the greatest of all time, but unfortunately for her, “I happen to be Timeless!” Fans chanted, “Toni! Toni!”

Mercedes said she may call herself timeless, but what she deserves is for her time to come to an end. She said she’d see her at All In. Storm said she’s see her there. They both threw down the mics. Mercedes offered a handshake. Taz said that was surprising. Toni accepted, then pulled her in close. She smelled her neck and kissed her hand and left lipstick on her glove. Mercedes went for a move, but Storm countered with a Storm Zero attempt. Mercedes bailed out to ringside. Toni struck a pose in the ring as her music played. Mercedes yelled at her from ringside as the show ended.

(Keller’s Analysis: Good segment. They each know their characters well and they are defined clearly at this point in alignment with the fans’ natural propensity to either cheer or boo them. Going with this as the closing segment on the first show after their match became official was smart, as it made a statement to fans that this should be perceived as a huge dream match in the AEW realm. We got a some sexual innuendo from Storm and we got Mercedes acting above it all and unlikable.)