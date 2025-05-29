WWE YOUTUBE VIDEO REVIEW: Seth Rollins has long had an evil side, but does this video compilation get the order and inclusions right?

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

For years, Seth Rollins has dominated WWE in epic fashion. From a catchy song and ridiculous outfits to shocking betrayals and incredible victories, he has been talked about a lot by both wrestlers and fans.

He has taken part in some of the most memorable segments in WWE history, like cashing in his Money in the Bank contract to win the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 31 and betraying the other two members of The Shield, Dean Ambrose and Roman Reigns, by hitting them with a chair. There is always guaranteed to be chaos when he is around.

To highlight some of those moments, the WWE YouTube channel uploaded another WWE Top 10 video. This time, his worst moments are magnified so everyone can see them in one sitting. This video will show everyone that Seth Rollins can easily be the entertaining and merciless villain when he has to be.

This is a great video showcasing the vicious side of Seth Rollins that only gets unleashed when he feels betrayed or wronged. A lot of wrestlers can turn that side of them on, but he makes it believable and entertaining. I enjoyed how a lot of these clips showed him physically hurting other wrestlers.

From hitting Dominik Mysterio with kendo sticks to stomping Dean Ambrose onto a stack of cinderblocks, he obviously enjoys inflicting pain and suﬀering onto his opponents. Acting arrogant makes someone a heel, but physically hurting others takes a heel to a whole new level of despicable.

However, I feel like the betrayal of The Shield should’ve been lower on the list. It’s placed at number two, between him hurting Rey Mysterio’s eye and beating up an injured Cody Rhodes. Those two acts are worse than hitting people with a chair. It’s good for nostalgia purposes, but there were definitely worse acts that deserved that spot.

Overall, this was a solid video showing how evil Seth Rollins can become. He physically injures wrestlers and beats them down until they can’t fight back anymore. There are also times where he turns his back on people that he loved and trusted. To some people, that is worse than inflicting physical pain on someone. A cut or broken bone can heal, but a betrayal from someone you were close with will be remembered forever.

More than ten years later, Roman Reigns still hasn’t recovered from the attack from him. There seems to be no limit to what he can do to other wrestlers. This video showed a variety of both instances to convey that he has no loyalty to anybody. It may look like he is friends with people, but everyone knows that at some point, he will turn his back on them. Seth Rollins is an amazing wrestler with a definitive evil side that stops at nothing to get what he wants.