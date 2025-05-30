WWE YOUTUBE VIDEO REVIEW: A chronicle of Rhea Ripley’s latest ups and downs after her return from injury

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

On Night 1 of WrestleMania 39, Rhea Ripley captured the Women’s World Championship from Charlotte Flair. She held it for 379 days until she had to relinquish it due to a legitimate injury to her shoulder. The belt was no longer hers, but she was only out of action for three months.

Since then, she has done amazing things in the ring. She regained the Women’s World Championship from Liv Morgan at the Raw on Netflix premiere before losing it to Iyo Sky after 56 days. She also qualified for the Women’s Money in the Bank ladder match taking place next Saturday, allowing for her to get an opportunity to get her title back.

In commemoration of what she has achieved since her injury comeback, the WWE YouTube channel dedicated another WWE Playlist video to her. This video will showcase what she’s done since her return to injury and her quest to get back her Women’s World Championship.

This video shows every key moment for Rhea Ripley since coming back from a shoulder injury shortly after WrestleMania 40. these videos from WWE accurately give fans a full play by play on a storyline or wrestler that is the focus of the video.

This includes Ripley successfully beating Morgan for the Women’s World Championship, but then losing it not even a full two months into her reign. For all the hard work she put in at defeating Morgan, that’s an awfully short title run. However, she has since kept a close watch on Iyo Sky and used that anger to win her Money in the Bank qualifying match. She could’ve gone oﬀ to do something diﬀerent, but she has kept her focus on getting back her title. By watching this video, fans get a clear picture of Ripley’s determination to be a title holder once again.

Overall, this was a good video on how quick things can change for a wrestler over a relatively short period of time. They could be betrayed, suffer an injury, or lose an important match. But if something good happens, they are right back on the top of the mountain.

For Ripley, she has experienced multiple highs and lows over the past year. She got stripped of her title, got kicked out of Judgment Day, won her title back, lost it in shocking fashion, and now has the chance to get the Money in the Bank briefcase that will allow her to potentially get her title once again.

She has had a definitive roller coaster of emotions since returning from injury. It’s clear by the video that fans can map out when she was at her highest and her lowest. There’s no doubt that they want her to win the Women’s World Championship once again, and given what she’s gone through, she definitely deserves the victory.