FREE PODCAST 6/3 – WKPWP WWE Raw Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: (6-1-2020) Seth-Rey, Lashley-MVP-Lana, Garza-Caruso, KO-Apollo, Charlotte-Asuka, Nia-Kairi, live callers and mailbag (106 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s 5 Yrs Ago Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show (6-1-2020), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by Cameron Hawkins from the PWTorch East Coast Cast podcast to talk about that night’s WWE Monday Night Raw with live callers and emails. They discussed the Rey Mysterio retirement storyline with Seth Rollins, Angel Garza’s flirting with Charly Caruso, Charlotte vs. Asuka, the Bobby Lashley-MVP-Lana dynamic and where it could be headed, Apollo Crews defending against Kevin Owens, and more.

